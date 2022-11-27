ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOL 11

Dundee, Mich. area kids 'Shop With a Cop' for Christmas

MONROE, Mich. — The ninth Annual Dundee 'Shop with a Cop' took 14 area children to the Monroe, Michigan, Walmart Thursday evening to shop with a police officer for Christmas presents. The 10 different families met with about a dozen police officers for dinner before heading out to shop....
DUNDEE, MI
WTOL 11

Nonprofit holds art burning to raise funds for domestic violence survivors

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Once is Enough Corporation, a Toledo nonprofit, is hosting a Holiday Art Burning and Live Auction, with the Warren AME Church, on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. The organization's president, Princess Buchanon, said funds from the event will go toward supporting victims and survivors of domestic violence and sex trafficking.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two teachers camp out in front of school for good cause

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A bonfire was the main source of heat for retired Bedford Junior High School teacher Greg Robinson and current BJHS teacher Jim Lopinski, as they stayed up all night long, in front of the the school doors collecting food donations for local families in need. "There's...
TEMPERANCE, MI
WTOL 11

Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Adrian Christmas tree honors missing Dee Warner

ADRIAN, Mich. — A tree at the Comstock Christmas Riverwalk in Adrian, Michigan, is honoring the memory of Dee Warner, the Lenawee County woman gone without a trace. The tree is decorated with ribbons that read "Justice for Dee" and ornaments representing Warner's children. Warner's sister-in-law Shelley Hardy said it's a fitting tribute.
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Perrysburg law director Sandretto resigns

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The city of Perrysburg's law director resigned Thursday. Kathryn Sandretto was hired in September 2020, to serve as law director for the city of Perrysburg. A city official confirmed to WTOL 11 that Sandretto has turned in her resignation. As law director, Sandretto was responsible for...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Twin polar bear cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo, the zoo announced Thursday. The parents of the twin cubs are 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka. Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs’ genders are unknown at this time. They are estimated to make their public...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Suspect wanted in downtown Balance Grille aggravated robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Nov. 28, 2022. Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole $100 from the downtown Toledo Balance Pan Asian Grille location during an aggravated robbery Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, crews...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into south Toledo T-Mobile Thursday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — A car crashed through the front windows of a T-Mobile in the 3000 block of Glendale Avenue in south Toledo Thursday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident and the driver of the vehicle is in custody, according to Toledo police. The cause of the...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Many steps to go for Waterville amphitheater, mayor says

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Discussion over the Waterville amphitheater project continues Tuesday following city council's 4-2 decision Monday night to grant a conditional use permit for the venue. Waterville Mayor Tim Pedro said one of his priorities is bringing people together in spite of what has been a divisive topic.
WATERVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Hope House gives back to those who donate for Giving Tuesday

FINDLAY, Ohio — A number of area charities and non-profits are taking part in Giving Tuesday today. Hope House in Findlay is one of them. Hope House helps transition people out of homelessness while also sheltering women and their children as they get back on their feet through tough times.
FINDLAY, OH
wlen.com

Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
PERRYSBURG, OH
