Kris Kringle Markt to celebrate holidays with a German twist in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Ohio — The city of Tiffin will be celebrating the holiday season this weekend with some German flair. Local business owners Kate Wertz and Donna Gross brainstormed an idea for a holiday celebration in Tiffin: the Kris Kringle Markt. The Markt is based on traditional German holiday celebrations...
Holiday Heroes 2022 | Honoring the heroes of the 180th Fighter Wing
TOLEDO, Ohio — They've dedicated their lives to making sure ours stay safe. Now it's time to say thank you. Every weekday at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., WTOL 11 will honor one of the service members of the 180th Fighter Wing and help them send holiday wishes to their friends and family.
Dundee, Mich. area kids 'Shop With a Cop' for Christmas
MONROE, Mich. — The ninth Annual Dundee 'Shop with a Cop' took 14 area children to the Monroe, Michigan, Walmart Thursday evening to shop with a police officer for Christmas presents. The 10 different families met with about a dozen police officers for dinner before heading out to shop....
Nonprofit holds art burning to raise funds for domestic violence survivors
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Once is Enough Corporation, a Toledo nonprofit, is hosting a Holiday Art Burning and Live Auction, with the Warren AME Church, on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. The organization's president, Princess Buchanon, said funds from the event will go toward supporting victims and survivors of domestic violence and sex trafficking.
National Museum of the Great Lakes cancels its annual Christmas event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes canceled its annual Christmas Tree Ship event due to forecasted high winds. The event was slated to take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, at the museum located on 1701 Front St. According to a statement, released...
Two teachers camp out in front of school for good cause
TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A bonfire was the main source of heat for retired Bedford Junior High School teacher Greg Robinson and current BJHS teacher Jim Lopinski, as they stayed up all night long, in front of the the school doors collecting food donations for local families in need. "There's...
Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
Adrian Christmas tree honors missing Dee Warner
ADRIAN, Mich. — A tree at the Comstock Christmas Riverwalk in Adrian, Michigan, is honoring the memory of Dee Warner, the Lenawee County woman gone without a trace. The tree is decorated with ribbons that read "Justice for Dee" and ornaments representing Warner's children. Warner's sister-in-law Shelley Hardy said it's a fitting tribute.
'We are so grateful' | WWII veteran honored on his 100th birthday
OREGON, Ohio — Cliff Bennett is a man of few words. He lets his friends do the talking for him. "He has a lot of friends here," his son, Terry, said. "He's quiet but friendly and outgoing. You can see that the people really care for him." Bennett is...
Toledo family displaced twice after water main break, hotel fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ortiz family was on the second floor when the Alexis Road Fairfield Inn & Suites caught fire early Wednesday morning. The family was staying there because their home was flooded on Monday due to the water main break in North Toledo. "We opened our back...
Perrysburg law director Sandretto resigns
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The city of Perrysburg's law director resigned Thursday. Kathryn Sandretto was hired in September 2020, to serve as law director for the city of Perrysburg. A city official confirmed to WTOL 11 that Sandretto has turned in her resignation. As law director, Sandretto was responsible for...
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Twin polar bear cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo, the zoo announced Thursday. The parents of the twin cubs are 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka. Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs’ genders are unknown at this time. They are estimated to make their public...
Does Toledo have the best zoo lights in the country? Vote for the Toledo Zoo here
TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you think the Toledo Zoo has the best Christmas lights display in the country? To show your support, you can vote for the Lights Before Christmas on USA Today's 2022 "10 Best Zoo Lights" list. As of Wednesday, Toledo's own Lights Before Christmas sits in...
Community advocates say avoid scammers by researching nonprofits before donating
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Giving Tuesday, charitable donations, volunteering and nonprofit endorsements are highlighted throughout the community. But community advocates say it's also a time when scammers prey on generosity. "There's always those that are trying to work the system that are not true nonprofits," Keith Burwell, the Greater...
Suspect wanted in downtown Balance Grille aggravated robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Nov. 28, 2022. Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole $100 from the downtown Toledo Balance Pan Asian Grille location during an aggravated robbery Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, crews...
Car crashes into south Toledo T-Mobile Thursday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — A car crashed through the front windows of a T-Mobile in the 3000 block of Glendale Avenue in south Toledo Thursday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident and the driver of the vehicle is in custody, according to Toledo police. The cause of the...
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Many steps to go for Waterville amphitheater, mayor says
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Discussion over the Waterville amphitheater project continues Tuesday following city council's 4-2 decision Monday night to grant a conditional use permit for the venue. Waterville Mayor Tim Pedro said one of his priorities is bringing people together in spite of what has been a divisive topic.
Hope House gives back to those who donate for Giving Tuesday
FINDLAY, Ohio — A number of area charities and non-profits are taking part in Giving Tuesday today. Hope House in Findlay is one of them. Hope House helps transition people out of homelessness while also sheltering women and their children as they get back on their feet through tough times.
Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
