FOX Carolina
Driver killed in Abbeville County crash
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver in Abbeville County early Friday morning. Troopers said the collision occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. The driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line, overcorrected,...
FOX Carolina
HAZMAT responding to crash on I-85 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said HAZMAT, firefighters and EMS were called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 85 Friday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred just after 3:15 a.m. near mile marker 6 and Wooten Road on I-85 southbound. Officials...
FOX Carolina
Two charged after missing person case turns to homicide investigation
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. The sheriff’s office received the missing person report on Nov. 29. Over the course of the investigation, deputies said they determined the victim had been killed.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Greenville County on Wednesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Henderson Street near West Parker Road at around 8:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot at least once.
1 dead, 5 injured after head-on crash in Anderson Co.
One person is dead, and five others are injured following a head-on crash on US-29.
FOX Carolina
Head-on crash shuts down S. Main Street in Greenwood, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Main Street in Greenwood is closed due to a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Police said the road is going to be “completely blocked for a while” as crews try to assist with reported injuries. The crash...
WYFF4.com
Crash victim dies after checking himself out of hospital, coroner says
PELZER, S.C. — A crash has left one dead and five others injured in Anderson County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Nov. 7, a little before 6:25 p.m., a 30-year-old driver in a Jeep with four passengers was headed south on US 29, near Highway 8, three miles west of Pelzer.
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened on Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Starr
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The driver of a pickup truck was flown to the hospital after a crash in Starr on Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
1 dead on Thanksgiving more than two weeks after head-on crash
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead more than two weeks after a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29. According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a Jeep SUV was...
FOX Carolina
Suspect taken into custody following shooting in Laurens
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that a suspect was recently charged for an October shooting. Officers said the suspect, Tanyata Smiley, was taken into custody today in Greenville by agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. They added that he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Easley man found dead
PICKENS COUNTY — One person is dead following a moped crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Pickens County Coron
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Monday morning crash in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday morning following a crash in Clemson, SC. Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tiger Boulevard and College Avenue. According to Campos, it...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 12/1 @ 8AM
911 AUDIO: Deputies release fake school shooting 'robocall'. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the audio from a 911 call placed on Thursday reporting a fake active shooter threat at a school.
thejournalonline.com
Two vehicle wreck – Piedmont
Piedmont firefighters survey the damage to a car after a two vehicle wreck Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of Piedmont Golf Course Road and Old Pelzer Road. Greenville county EMS also responded.
Deputies use helicopter, drones in search for missing Greenwood Co. man
Kenneth Hughes was reported missing by his family on November 16, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. The 28-year-old is a father to a little boy.
FOX Carolina
2 charged, 1 wanted following chase in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were taken into custody on Monday morning following a chase. Deputies said they tried to stop the vehicle after seeing the driver use the median to travel along E Blackstock Road and then try to reenter the regular lane without signaling. According to deputies, they turned on lights and sirens, but the driver accelerated and refused to stop.
FOX Carolina
911 AUDIO: Deputies release fake school shooting ‘robocall’
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office released the audio recording of a 911 call placed on Thursday reporting a fake active shooter threat at a school. Deputies said the Henderson County 911 center received the call shortly before noon and two schools, North Henderson...
FOX Carolina
Runaway teenager from behavioral health center found safe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old runaway teenager last seen earlier today was found safe on Thursday. Deputies said the teen was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 3:00 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Thomas and Vivian A. Wong Honor Tower
911 AUDIO: Deputies release fake school shooting 'robocall'. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the audio from a 911 call placed on Thursday reporting a fake active shooter threat at a school.
