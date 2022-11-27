SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were taken into custody on Monday morning following a chase. Deputies said they tried to stop the vehicle after seeing the driver use the median to travel along E Blackstock Road and then try to reenter the regular lane without signaling. According to deputies, they turned on lights and sirens, but the driver accelerated and refused to stop.

2 DAYS AGO