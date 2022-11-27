ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

FOX Carolina

Driver killed in Abbeville County crash

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver in Abbeville County early Friday morning. Troopers said the collision occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. The driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line, overcorrected,...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

HAZMAT responding to crash on I-85 in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said HAZMAT, firefighters and EMS were called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 85 Friday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred just after 3:15 a.m. near mile marker 6 and Wooten Road on I-85 southbound. Officials...
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Greenville County on Wednesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Henderson Street near West Parker Road at around 8:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot at least once.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Head-on crash shuts down S. Main Street in Greenwood, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Main Street in Greenwood is closed due to a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Police said the road is going to be “completely blocked for a while” as crews try to assist with reported injuries. The crash...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver flown to hospital after crash in Starr

Drivers say a road closure is causing major delays and it’s not temporary. What city leaders plan to do about it. It's never too early to teach your kids about money. FOX Carolina's Margaret Ann Carter is taking you through how to have a conversation with your little ones at home.
STARR, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead on Thanksgiving more than two weeks after head-on crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead more than two weeks after a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29. According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a Jeep SUV was...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect taken into custody following shooting in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that a suspect was recently charged for an October shooting. Officers said the suspect, Tanyata Smiley, was taken into custody today in Greenville by agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. They added that he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Monday morning crash in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday morning following a crash in Clemson, SC. Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tiger Boulevard and College Avenue. According to Campos, it...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

thejournalonline.com

Two vehicle wreck – Piedmont

Piedmont firefighters survey the damage to a car after a two vehicle wreck Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of Piedmont Golf Course Road and Old Pelzer Road. Greenville county EMS also responded.
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

2 charged, 1 wanted following chase in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were taken into custody on Monday morning following a chase. Deputies said they tried to stop the vehicle after seeing the driver use the median to travel along E Blackstock Road and then try to reenter the regular lane without signaling. According to deputies, they turned on lights and sirens, but the driver accelerated and refused to stop.
FOX Carolina

911 AUDIO: Deputies release fake school shooting ‘robocall’

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office released the audio recording of a 911 call placed on Thursday reporting a fake active shooter threat at a school. Deputies said the Henderson County 911 center received the call shortly before noon and two schools, North Henderson...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Runaway teenager from behavioral health center found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old runaway teenager last seen earlier today was found safe on Thursday. Deputies said the teen was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 3:00 p.m.
FOX Carolina

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

