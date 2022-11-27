ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Newbury Street does big business on Small Business Saturday

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
It may have been Small Business Saturday but there was nothing tiny about the crowds that flooded Boston’s Newbury Street.

Many made use of the relatively mild November day to get some early Christmas shopping done. And whether, customers were shopping big or small, everyone made note that it was a busy November business day.

“There’s been a lot more people coming. I don’t know if it’s because they know about Small Business Saturday but maybe just Black Friday, it’s the weekend, things like that,” said one vendor.

“Glad everyone is supporting the local businesses on Newbury,” said Hope Macmullan, visiting from Chicago.

