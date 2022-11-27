Read full article on original website
New NFL team listed as favorite to win Super Bowl
There is now a new betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. For the first time since last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now favored to win the Super Bowl. Previously this year, the Bills were favored, but the Chiefs are healthier and regarded as playing better, likely leading to the odds shift.
WWL-TV
New Orleans Saints Andy Dalton must shake primetime woes to buck Bucs
Andy Dalton's dismal primetime record will take center stage again on Monday Night Football. Can he buck the trend against the Bucs?
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Brian Kelly explains why LSU has higher championship ceiling than Notre Dame
Brian Kelly has had a successful first season at LSU after over a decade at Notre Dame. His decision to leave South Bend was one of the most high-profile coaching changes of the last several seasons. Now, as he prepares to make his debut in the SEC Championship game, Kelly believes he’s right where he needs to be because of the Tiger’s ceiling.
