ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 2-4

Welcome to December! For many, "it's the most wonderful time of the year." Here are 10 options (plus a little lagniappe) for the first weekend. New Orleans loves a parade and the holidays, so a natural combination will be the inaugural HOLIDAY PARADE Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring specialty floats, large balloons, marching units, bands and more, including throws. Kern Studios, partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans and the Downtown Development District, will kick off the spectacle and wrap up the fun with a holiday experience and concert in Lafayette Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Step up to the route and more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cassie Leigh

Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries

New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mediavillage.com

Pralines and Icons Help Create the Perfect Holiday Movie Recipe for Lifetime's "A New Orleans Noel"

When talking about the cast of Lifetime's new holiday movie A New Orleans Noel, it's hard not to invoke the word icon. The film, which stars real-life husband and wife team Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James, also features legends Tim Reid and Patti LaBelle, and when all of that talent is set against an authentic, praline-filled, New Orleans backdrop, well, Christmas magic is made. In the film, Pulliam (pictured above, right, with LaBelle and James) portrays Grace Hill, a world-traveled architect, who lands a gig redesigning the traditional home of famed praline maker Loretta Brown (LaBelle), one of the city's first Black business owners. After arriving, all seems well -- until Grace comes face-to-face with her college crush Anthony Brown (James), who also happens to be Loretta's grandson and has also been hired for the remodel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Throw Me Something, Santa!: 13 holiday parades to catch this season in and around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This holiday season, Santa will hit parade routes all around the New Orleans metro area. This year, New Orleans gets a brand new holiday parade. The inaugural Children’s Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade promises the “first-of-its-kind” high-flying helium balloons in the city when it rolls through downtown New Orleans on Dec. 3.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Joe’s Cafe Hosts Christmas Meet and Greet with Santa

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Joe’s Café is celebrating the holidays with pancakes and special Christmas Meet and Greets with Santa and his grumpy green friend. On Dec. 11, Joe’s Café in Terrytown will be hosting a delicious Pancake event for children ages 12 and under.
TERRYTOWN, LA
NOLA.com

Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’

The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Archbishop of New Orleans calls murder of priest 'shocking'

The Archbishop of New Orleans has issued a statement after a priest was identified as one of the burned bodies found in Covington earlier this week. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Tuesday that Otis Young was identified as one of the victims found burned beyond recognition in the 500 block of East Gibson Street Monday.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Pastor of Marrero Catholic church killed in freak woodworking accident

The Rev. Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr., a carpenter, missionary to Latin America and pastor of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Marrero, was killed in a freak woodworking accident at a shop on the church campus, Jefferson Parish authorities said Tuesday. Jeanfreau, 60, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe,...
MARRERO, LA
houmatimes.com

HyperVelocity, Houma’s New Race Track, to Host Grand Opening This Sat. Dec. 3

After a few days of a soft opening, HyperVelocity Racetrack will officially have its grand opening day this Saturday, December 3!. The new indoor go-karting track and entertainment center in Houma’s Southland Mall Suite 1043 will officially open this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The business’s first day for the soft opening was on Black Friday, November 25, and co-owner Mosun Ejike shared with The Times that the soft opening went well, “We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to support a local family-owned business,” she said. She also shared that they learned a lot and will implement what they learned during the soft opening moving forward.
HOUMA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy