Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisiana State
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation CeremonyJudyDBoutte, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 2-4
Welcome to December! For many, "it's the most wonderful time of the year." Here are 10 options (plus a little lagniappe) for the first weekend. New Orleans loves a parade and the holidays, so a natural combination will be the inaugural HOLIDAY PARADE Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring specialty floats, large balloons, marching units, bands and more, including throws. Kern Studios, partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans and the Downtown Development District, will kick off the spectacle and wrap up the fun with a holiday experience and concert in Lafayette Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Step up to the route and more here.
NOLA.com
Saturday's Christmas parade makes big changes to time and route: Here’s when/where to watch
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade that takes place on Saturday Dec. 3 is rolling four hours earlier than first announced on Nov 10. The parade will now begin at the corner of North Peters and Elysian Fields Avenue at 11 a.m. instead of 3 p.m. According to...
NOLA.com
Our big New Orleans holiday calendar is packed with light shows, concerts, bonfires and markets to get you in the spirit
Holiday happenings are quickly filling the New Orleans metro calendar with lights, sights, trees and teas for every age. Here are some highlights for the season of light. For a more complete list, check out the Holidays in New Orleans 2022 list on the calendar at NOLA.com or click here.
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries
New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
One Hope Church finds a new home
One Hope Church in Gentilly recently bought an abandoned church building -- after holding services for eight years in a school, Langston Hughes Academy
mediavillage.com
Pralines and Icons Help Create the Perfect Holiday Movie Recipe for Lifetime's "A New Orleans Noel"
When talking about the cast of Lifetime's new holiday movie A New Orleans Noel, it's hard not to invoke the word icon. The film, which stars real-life husband and wife team Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James, also features legends Tim Reid and Patti LaBelle, and when all of that talent is set against an authentic, praline-filled, New Orleans backdrop, well, Christmas magic is made. In the film, Pulliam (pictured above, right, with LaBelle and James) portrays Grace Hill, a world-traveled architect, who lands a gig redesigning the traditional home of famed praline maker Loretta Brown (LaBelle), one of the city's first Black business owners. After arriving, all seems well -- until Grace comes face-to-face with her college crush Anthony Brown (James), who also happens to be Loretta's grandson and has also been hired for the remodel.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Throw Me Something, Santa!: 13 holiday parades to catch this season in and around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This holiday season, Santa will hit parade routes all around the New Orleans metro area. This year, New Orleans gets a brand new holiday parade. The inaugural Children’s Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade promises the “first-of-its-kind” high-flying helium balloons in the city when it rolls through downtown New Orleans on Dec. 3.
myneworleans.com
Joe’s Cafe Hosts Christmas Meet and Greet with Santa
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Joe’s Café is celebrating the holidays with pancakes and special Christmas Meet and Greets with Santa and his grumpy green friend. On Dec. 11, Joe’s Café in Terrytown will be hosting a delicious Pancake event for children ages 12 and under.
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe.
NOLA.com
Man killed on St. Charles Avenue in Garden District; 1 in custody, NOPD says
A man was killed on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday near Jackson Avenue in the Garden District, New Orleans police said. Someone has been arrested in connection with the homicide case, but authorities did not release the person's name or charges. Police said they were called at 10:54 p.m. to...
NOLA.com
Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’
The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
WDSU
Archbishop of New Orleans calls murder of priest 'shocking'
The Archbishop of New Orleans has issued a statement after a priest was identified as one of the burned bodies found in Covington earlier this week. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Tuesday that Otis Young was identified as one of the victims found burned beyond recognition in the 500 block of East Gibson Street Monday.
ktalnews.com
FULL VIDEO: Missing priest, assistant ID'ed as homicide victims, timeline of investigation revealed
Days after the gruesome discovery of two badly-burned bodies on the North Shore, officials with the Covington Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office updated the public on the case at 1 p.m. Thursday. FULL STORY: https://bit.ly/3irK63m. FULL VIDEO: Missing priest, assistant ID’ed as homicide …. Days...
Family of dog mistakenly euthanized by LASPCA demanding investigation
NEW ORLEANS — Herman and Rolanda Spencer in New Orleans East are demanding a thorough investigation and better checks and balances at the city’s animal shelter. The Louisiana SPCA which runs the shelter euthanized their beloved family dog, King Zuma by mistake. “I raised him since he was...
NOLA.com
Pastor of Marrero Catholic church killed in freak woodworking accident
The Rev. Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr., a carpenter, missionary to Latin America and pastor of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Marrero, was killed in a freak woodworking accident at a shop on the church campus, Jefferson Parish authorities said Tuesday. Jeanfreau, 60, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe,...
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans finalizes sale of home care, hospice businesses; nursing home sales ahead
A Mandeville-based elderly care nonprofit has finalized its purchase of the hospice and at-home care businesses affiliated with the Archdiocese of New Orleans, the first step in what is expected to be a broader exit by the local Roman Catholic Church from overseeing the nursing homes it founded more than four decades ago.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best French toast in each state, including this dish served in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Garden Lane mansion for $4.2M has space, elegance and a 'hall of fame' lineage
Sitting majestically on Garden Lane at the Old Metairie edge of New Orleans is a stately home that conjures images of Hollywood mansions from the golden era. The sophisticated Southern charm of the $4.2 million home hints at the understated elegance inside and the access to the pastoral setting of New Orleans Country Club.
houmatimes.com
HyperVelocity, Houma’s New Race Track, to Host Grand Opening This Sat. Dec. 3
After a few days of a soft opening, HyperVelocity Racetrack will officially have its grand opening day this Saturday, December 3!. The new indoor go-karting track and entertainment center in Houma’s Southland Mall Suite 1043 will officially open this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The business’s first day for the soft opening was on Black Friday, November 25, and co-owner Mosun Ejike shared with The Times that the soft opening went well, “We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to support a local family-owned business,” she said. She also shared that they learned a lot and will implement what they learned during the soft opening moving forward.
Comments / 2