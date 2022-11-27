Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Thursday Night Football prop bet: Hunter Henry to rack up receiving yards vs. Bills?
Fans have been treated to some horrendous Thursday Night Football games throughout much of the 2022 season. The Week 13 Thursday Night Football clash is poised to be one of the best primetime matchups the NFL has seen this year. This contest will see the Buffalo Bills travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots.
Brian Kelly explains why LSU has higher championship ceiling than Notre Dame
Brian Kelly has had a successful first season at LSU after over a decade at Notre Dame. His decision to leave South Bend was one of the most high-profile coaching changes of the last several seasons. Now, as he prepares to make his debut in the SEC Championship game, Kelly believes he’s right where he needs to be because of the Tiger’s ceiling.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Will underdogs bark for Louisiana fans this weekend? 'Bayou Bets' discusses
Three teams Louisiana will be cheering for face crucial games this weekend, and all are underdogs by varying degrees. The crew of “Bayou Bets,” the twice-weekly sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com and the Bayou Bets YouTube Channel, examined the odds on Thursday’s episode. Can't see video below?...
NOLA.com
Georgia filled the holes created after its national title run. It now targets one more void.
Georgia had something to prove last year, but after claiming its first national championship since 1980, it has become the team everyone is chasing. “The target is more so on your back coming off of a national championship rather than just winning one for the first time,” Georgia senior safety Chris Smith said. “We won last year. It was great for us to get over that hump, get that monkey off our back. But now when you're pursuing it for the second time, everybody knows what you're about.”
NOLA.com
Our Views: They are already champions to us, but we want our three teams to win Saturday
This weekend, three Louisiana university football teams are heading to post-season games, planning to return to their respective campuses as conference champs. Each game starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, and each will be televised nationally. The Louisiana State University Tigers meet the Georgia Bulldogs to determine who can claim the...
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker addresses horrible new controversy
In order to represent a state as a Senator, you have to be a resident of that state. And that might be a problem for Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker as he faces incumbent Raphael Warnock in a critical run-off election for Georgia senate to close out an extremely combative election in the 2022 midterms. Walker wants to represent Georgia in the Senate, but it’s recently been revealed that Walker might not even live in Georgia – though he’s denying that claim.
NOLA.com
Defensive versatility is an 'asset' for Pelicans, who rank a surprising 4th in points allowed
In Willie Green’s last season as an NBA player, the 3-point revolution was still in its infancy. In 2014-15, the Houston Rockets attempted 32.7 3-pointers per game, which smashed the league’s previous record. The game has changed so much, so quickly that getting up that many 3-pointers is...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: Are LSU's bowl hopes still sweet after A&M loss? It's a matter of taste
To say Texas A&M threw a wrench into LSU’s postseason plans with Saturday’s 38-23 victory over the Tigers would be a gross understatement. Throwing a whole tool set into the Tigers’ plans is more like it. The loss sent LSU tumbling out of College Football Playoff contention,...
NOLA.com
Do the Saints have Patrick Mahomes to blame for him not being available in the 2017 draft?
By now it’s not a secret that the New Orleans Saints were enamored with quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the 2017 draft, but a new detail has emerged that might help explain why he wasn’t there when the Saints turn came up that year. Speaking on the New Heights...
NOLA.com
John Curtis and Catholic both played recent football games against Edna Karr. Here’s why that matters now.
Third-seeded John Curtis should understand how hard it will be to win when it faces No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge in a Division I Select state semifinal Friday at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge. All the Patriots need is to see what Catholic did last week against Edna Karr. In that...
NOLA.com
Saints DE Cam Jordan said it was 'sickening' to sit out, but it ultimately wasn't his call
This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was not a fan of the best seats in the house. Two weeks ago, Jordan missed a game because of injury for the first time in his professional career. He missed one because of a positive COVID test last year, but this one was different.
NOLA.com
KUSHNER: Tips and trends for betting on the New Orleans Pelicans
The Saturday slates are starting to shrink. Soon enough, those Sunday dockets will slim down as well. Like it or not, football season is winding toward its conclusion. And while it’s enjoyable to wager on the postseason, the delirious glut of possibilities is trimmed into a tidier package as teams across the country conclude their seasons.
Comments / 0