Georgia had something to prove last year, but after claiming its first national championship since 1980, it has become the team everyone is chasing. “The target is more so on your back coming off of a national championship rather than just winning one for the first time,” Georgia senior safety Chris Smith said. “We won last year. It was great for us to get over that hump, get that monkey off our back. But now when you're pursuing it for the second time, everybody knows what you're about.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO