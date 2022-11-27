ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Georgia filled the holes created after its national title run. It now targets one more void.

Georgia had something to prove last year, but after claiming its first national championship since 1980, it has become the team everyone is chasing. “The target is more so on your back coming off of a national championship rather than just winning one for the first time,” Georgia senior safety Chris Smith said. “We won last year. It was great for us to get over that hump, get that monkey off our back. But now when you're pursuing it for the second time, everybody knows what you're about.”
ATHENS, GA
Herschel Walker addresses horrible new controversy

In order to represent a state as a Senator, you have to be a resident of that state. And that might be a problem for Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker as he faces incumbent Raphael Warnock in a critical run-off election for Georgia senate to close out an extremely combative election in the 2022 midterms. Walker wants to represent Georgia in the Senate, but it’s recently been revealed that Walker might not even live in Georgia – though he’s denying that claim.
GEORGIA STATE
KUSHNER: Tips and trends for betting on the New Orleans Pelicans

The Saturday slates are starting to shrink. Soon enough, those Sunday dockets will slim down as well. Like it or not, football season is winding toward its conclusion. And while it’s enjoyable to wager on the postseason, the delirious glut of possibilities is trimmed into a tidier package as teams across the country conclude their seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

