Lauren Graham Offers Fans the First Solid Evidence That ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2’ Might Happen Soon

Big things might be happening in the Gilmore Girls universe. Lauren Graham, the actor who portrayed Lorelai Gilmore for years, certainly has had an eventful year. So have several other actors associated with the project. Several months back, we theorized that the stars might be aligning for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2 , a second season of the 2016 Netflix revival, partly because of how eventful the last year had been for several key cast members. Now, Lauren Graham seemingly confirmed that talks might officially be underway.

Lauren Graham offers concrete evidence that ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2’ may happen sooner rather than later

Ahead of the release of her book, H ave I Told You This Already?, Lauren Graham met up with New Beauty for a photoshoot. During the shoot, Graham dropped a bit of a bombshell. The famed Gilmore Girl alum revealed that she had plans to meet with Amy Sherman-Palladino to chat about Gilmore Girls and what could come next just a few weeks later.

Graham went on to say that the timing would have to be right for her to sign on for another season. Still, she seems fairly confident that there is more to Lorelai Gilmore’s story , and she’s willing to share it with the world. When exactly that could happen is still anyone’s guess.

What might ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2’ look like?

While Graham offered the first concrete evidence that a second season is a distinct possibility in the not-too-distant future, she stopped short of revealing how the story might play out. It’s easy to carve out an idea of what might happen in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2 if it does get produced, though.

If we had to guess, we’d say that much of the season would focus on Rory Gilmore’s love life and foray into motherhood. Presumably, fans would finally find out, once and for all, who the father of Rory’s baby is, although we feel fairly confident that Rory’s child is a Huntzberger . Kirk Gleason would surely have another wild business scheme up his sleeve, and Taylor Doose would be developing another complicated Stars Hollow initiative.

As for Emily Gilmore , we’d like to think she’s enjoying a more laid-back life, far away from the social expectations of high society. Perhaps Rory has moved out to be close to Emily, so she can ensure her child gets to know her great-grandmother. Lorelai and Luke Danes had enough romantic drama in season 1 of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life , so hopefully, any strife is business-related and not romantic. Aside from that, a love triangle between Jess, Rory, and Logan. seems imminent if we consider Jess’ last fleeting look at Rory in the Netflix revival. We don’t necessarily want to see it happen, though.

While Graham did share that she was meeting with Sherman-Palladino, there has been no official announcement regarding a second season of the Netflix revival. Neither Netflix nor Sherman-Palladino have commented.

Over the years, several key cast members have expressed an interest in returning for more episodes when asked, though. Both Scott Patterson, who portrayed Luke Danes, and Kelly Bishop, who took on the role of Emily Gilmore, have said they would return. Bishop, however, seemed unsure that it would happen .

Milo Ventimiglia, who played the Stars Hollow bad boy who won Rory’s heart, Jess Mariano, wrapped up his work on This Is Us and has suggested he’d consider working with Sherman-Palladino again. Several other players have expressed a desire to see Stars Hollow one more time. The team just has to make it all happen, it seems.