ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Lauren Graham Offers Fans the First Solid Evidence That ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2’ Might Happen Soon

By Andrea Francese
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Big things might be happening in the Gilmore Girls universe. Lauren Graham, the actor who portrayed Lorelai Gilmore for years, certainly has had an eventful year. So have several other actors associated with the project. Several months back, we theorized that the stars might be aligning for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2 , a second season of the 2016 Netflix revival, partly because of how eventful the last year had been for several key cast members. Now, Lauren Graham seemingly confirmed that talks might officially be underway.

Lauren Graham offers concrete evidence that ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2’ may happen sooner rather than later

Ahead of the release of her book, H ave I Told You This Already?, Lauren Graham met up with New Beauty for a photoshoot. During the shoot, Graham dropped a bit of a bombshell. The famed Gilmore Girl alum revealed that she had plans to meet with Amy Sherman-Palladino to chat about Gilmore Girls and what could come next just a few weeks later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vB9Zl_0jOgHeFT00
Lauren Graham | Joe Pugliese/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Graham went on to say that the timing would have to be right for her to sign on for another season. Still, she seems fairly confident that there is more to Lorelai Gilmore’s story , and she’s willing to share it with the world. When exactly that could happen is still anyone’s guess.

What might ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2’ look like?

While Graham offered the first concrete evidence that a second season is a distinct possibility in the not-too-distant future, she stopped short of revealing how the story might play out. It’s easy to carve out an idea of what might happen in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2 if it does get produced, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5Yuu_0jOgHeFT00
Kelly Bishop, Lauren Graham, and Alexis Bledel in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Robert Voets/Netflix

If we had to guess, we’d say that much of the season would focus on Rory Gilmore’s love life and foray into motherhood. Presumably, fans would finally find out, once and for all, who the father of Rory’s baby is, although we feel fairly confident that Rory’s child is a Huntzberger . Kirk Gleason would surely have another wild business scheme up his sleeve, and Taylor Doose would be developing another complicated Stars Hollow initiative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvLpw_0jOgHeFT00
Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore and Matt Czuchry as Logan Huntzberger | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

As for Emily Gilmore , we’d like to think she’s enjoying a more laid-back life, far away from the social expectations of high society. Perhaps Rory has moved out to be close to Emily, so she can ensure her child gets to know her great-grandmother. Lorelai and Luke Danes had enough romantic drama in season 1 of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life , so hopefully, any strife is business-related and not romantic. Aside from that, a love triangle between Jess, Rory, and Logan. seems imminent if we consider Jess’ last fleeting look at Rory in the Netflix revival. We don’t necessarily want to see it happen, though.

Has anyone else commented on the possibility of ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2’?

While Graham did share that she was meeting with Sherman-Palladino, there has been no official announcement regarding a second season of the Netflix revival. Neither Netflix nor Sherman-Palladino have commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avPSD_0jOgHeFT00
Gilmore Girls | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2’: Could the Stars Align for a Second Revival?

Over the years, several key cast members have expressed an interest in returning for more episodes when asked, though. Both Scott Patterson, who portrayed Luke Danes, and Kelly Bishop, who took on the role of Emily Gilmore, have said they would return. Bishop, however, seemed unsure that it would happen .

Milo Ventimiglia, who played the Stars Hollow bad boy who won Rory’s heart, Jess Mariano, wrapped up his work on This Is Us and has suggested he’d consider working with Sherman-Palladino again. Several other players have expressed a desire to see Stars Hollow one more time. The team just has to make it all happen, it seems.

Comments / 2

Related
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
ETOnline.com

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'

The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
NBC Miami

The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed

Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
RadarOnline

Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Collin Gosselin's Dad Jon Has 3-Word Response to His 'Entertainment Tonight' Interview

Jon Gosselin shared some words of encouragement for his son Colin Gosselin, who spoke out about his family in a wide-ranging new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Colin, 18, broke his silence about his experience in an institution and his difficult relationship with his mother, Gosselin's ex-wife Kate Gosselin. Collin also revealed that he survived a car crash and shared a message with the siblings he has not seen in years.
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
SheKnows

It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]

When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

232K+
Followers
121K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy