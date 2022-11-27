ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Matt Ruffolo Kicks Past Frustrating Season With Historic Governor's Cup Performance

By Hunter Shelton
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThO5o_0jOgHX1G00

The 2022 season hasn't been a kind one to senior kicker Matt Ruffolo...until the Governor's Cup rolled around.

In an MVP worthy performance, Ruffolo came through with a career-high four made field goals in Kentucky's 26-13 win over No. 25 Louisville on Saturday, propelling the Wildcats to lift the Governor's Cup trophy for the fourth year in a row.

His effort tied the rivalry record for most field attempts and makes in series history (since 1994). As a result, he was named the 2022 Governor’s Cup’s Howard Schnellenberger Award as Most Valuable Player of the winning team, voted on by Kentucky and Louisville media members. He is the first kicker to be named MVP since the recognition began in 2010.

“They told me I was the first kicker to win that award," Ruffolo said post-game. "It just means a lot as the field goal unit with my long snapper Cade McGraw and my holder Chance Poore and all the line to end on that performance... they gave it to me, but it is really for all of us.”

The perfect showing ends the regular season on a positive note for Ruffolo, following what's been a tumultuous special teams effort for the previous 11 games this season.

Entering the game, the Centerville, Ohio native was 12-20 on the season in field goal attempts to go along with a bevy of missed and blocked extra points. Saturday was only the fourth game all season in which he did not miss a field goal.

“It feels good because to be completely honest it has not been the best year but to end on that note going 4/4 and perfect on extra points it feels really good, and it always feels really good against (Louisville),” he said.

The senior did not miss a kick against non-conference opponents this season, making all nine field goals attempted.

"How about that? It was great to see Ruff(olo) finish that way, and the holders and the snappers, the whole crew. Special teams really responded," head coach Mark Stoops said after the win.

Ruffolo's struggles were highlighted amidst the SEC stretch, as across five consecutive games against conference foes, he missed five of seven attempts, most of which weren't close to splitting the uprights.

The final three games of the regular season not only gave Ruffolo more chances to succeed, but yielded positive results, as he drilled seven of his last nine attempts.

“Emotionally, I mean, we started off really strong but in the middle of the season, to be completely honest, it was not my best year and as a unit, it was not our best year, but we stuck together, and we stuck together until the end," Ruffolo said. "Today it really showed our mental toughness by sticking together.”

Stoops was asked time and time again about the special teams woes across the season. While he knew the results were far from meeting expectations, his confidence never wavered in the longtime kicker nor the special teams operation in general.

Taking the flak throughout the campaign paid off in a big way on Saturday night.

"I understand. Things happen. I mean, to act like you're not immune to anything or any pressure or when things go wrong, that's human nature. I had confidence in him, the team did, and I treated him like we always did," Stoops said. "He missed a kick or two. It's a snap, it's a hold, it's laces. There is a lot of things that go into it. As I mentioned many times throughout the year, was I concerned? Yeah, I was concerned, and we worked on it. But we had to stay the course and go with the best option we had, and he kicked it really solid tonight."

Ruffolo now has 245 points in his career and moving him into fifth place on the UK career scoring list. He needs one more point to tie for fourth.

Game recap of Kentucky's win over Louisville can be found here.

Watch: Stoops , Levis and more talk Governor's Cup win over Cardinals

Game Notes from the victory can be found here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky OL Commit to Take Official Visit to SEC Rival

Mars Hill Bible School (Ala.) offensive lineman Koby Keenum has been committed to Kentucky since July 9th, but one SEC school is not giving up hopes on flipping the commitment. Keenum announced earlier today on social media that he will take an official visit to Kentucky's annual cross-division ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing

Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Will Levis Announces Intention to Enter 2023 NFL Draft

To no surprise, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft:  “My intentions are to enter the draft after the season,” Levis said live in a Twitter space with Blue Chips on Wednesday night. ”I still don’t know about the bowl game yet. I talked to the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
910
Followers
757
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy