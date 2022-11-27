ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Voice of America

Modi's Home State Votes in Local Polls Projected as Easy Win for BJP

New Delhi — In India's western state of Gujarat, voters began choosing a new state government on Thursday in an election where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to cruise to an easy victory. Political analysts say that while there is disenchantment with the BJP in...
Voice of America

Special Report: Trolls, Propaganda and Fear Stoke Bukele's Media Machine in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR — A Salvadoran twenty-something had been looking for work when an unexpected invitation arrived to sit down with a government official. It was 2019, and the communications specialist was well-versed in social media. Talks with the official led to a $600-a-month job in the capital of San Salvador working for the communications team of President Nayib Bukele, according to the employment contract seen by Reuters. It was decent money in this poor Central American nation.
Voice of America

Anti-Government Protests Grow in China and Elsewhere While Technology Tries to Keep Up

Washington — As protests continue in cities across China over the government's harsh "zero-COVID" policy, a separate battle is taking place on social media sites within China and around the world; a fight that is testing the strength of China's online censorship apparatus, known as the Great Firewall. Human...
Voice of America

Nigerian President: Ukraine War Funneling Arms, Fighters into Lake Chad Basin

Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says the war between Russia and Ukraine is allowing arms and fighters to stream into the Lake Chad region, bolstering the strength of terrorist groups. The Nigerian leader spoke Tuesday in Abuja to a summit of heads of state from the Lake Chad...
Voice of America

Study: South Africa Resilient to Chinese Attempts to Influence Media

Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa’s free press has been largely successful at resisting efforts by the Chinese government to influence its content, say analysts, affirming a recent study by the U.S.-based think tank Freedom House. “In South Africa, we have a deep historical suspicion of state media,”...
Voice of America

Ukraine Ramps Up Security at Diplomatic Missions After Blast at Embassy in Spain

MADRID/KYIV — Ukraine on Wednesday ramped up security at its embassies abroad after Spanish police and government said an employee at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was injured opening a letter bomb. The staff member suffered light injuries and went to hospital under his own steam, police said in...
Voice of America

Tweets Offer 2 Views of China’s Deceased Former Leader Jiang Zemin

WASHINGTON — On Thursday, a day after Jiang Zemin’s death, Chinese newspapers turned their front pages black and Chinese flags were lowered to half-staff on government buildings and Chinese embassies to mark the death of China’s former leader, whose funeral is scheduled for Tuesday. On China’s heavily...
Voice of America

Chinese Students Take Aim at Beijing During Seoul Solidarity Protest

Seoul — Over 100 people, including dozens of Chinese students, called for an end to China’s zero-COVID policy and lashed out at the country’s authoritarian political system during a demonstration Wednesday in South Korea’s capital, the latest overseas show of support for protests that have swept mainland China.
Voice of America

Jiang Zemin, Who Guided China’s Economic Rise, Dies

Jiang Zemin, the former president of China, died Wednesday in Shanghai, Chinese state media report. He was 96. Jiang led China out of the isolation that followed its army’s deadly actions against protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989. As president, Jiang supported economic reforms that led to explosive growth. He served as president for ten years, leaving office in 2003. He led the ruling Communist Party for 13 years until 2002.
Voice of America

Beijing Protesters Ridicule Claims of Foreign Hand in Protests

Washington — In one of several viral videos on social media, demonstrators in Beijing are seen ridiculing suggestions that “foreign forces” are to blame for protests sweeping China against the government’s zero-COVID policy. “Please, may I ask: did ‘foreign forces’ set the fire in Xinjiang?” one...
Voice of America

University Students Gather in Washington to Support Chinese Protesters

Washington — Students in Washington are gathering to support people in China who are protesting Beijing’s draconian "zero-COVID" policy. China’s lockdown protests began spreading following a deadly apartment fire last week in Xinjiang’s capital Urumqi that killed at least 10. Reports that the victims were trapped inside because of zero-COVID policies sparked resistance in Xinjiang and later across the country.
Voice of America

Azerbaijan Stands Up to Iran, with Turkey’s Support

Istanbul — As anti-government protests continue in Iran, Tehran is escalating tensions with its neighbors, accusing them of interfering in its domestic affairs. One of those neighbors, Azerbaijan, has Turkey’s support and is pushing back. Iran has recently carried out military exercises on Azerbaijan's border and warned Baku...
Voice of America

US: Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Infrastructure Will Not Divide West

The United States said Wednesday that Russia's weeks-long campaign targeting attacks on Ukraine's vital heating, electrical and water infrastructure would not diminish Western resolve to support Kyiv in its nine-month fight against Moscow's invasion. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, following a two-day NATO summit in Bucharest, Romania, said at...
Voice of America

China Further Relaxes COVID Rules After Protests

BEIJING — Cities across China further unwound COVID restrictions Friday, loosening testing and quarantine rules in the wake of nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedoms. Anger and frustration with China's hardline pandemic response spilled out onto the streets last weekend in widespread demonstrations...
Voice of America

Uganda Rebel Victims Torn Over ICC Plans to Launch Proceedings Against Fugitive Kony

Kampala, Uganda — Victims of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army in Uganda have had mixed reactions to plans by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch proceedings in absentia against the group's fugitive leader, Joseph Kony. While some say the action against the leader of the bloody two-decade conflict...

