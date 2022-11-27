Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Singleton named Big Ten Freshman of the Year
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Freshman running back Nick Singleton was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a third-team All-Big Ten Selection. He was one of 10 Penn State offensive players to receive All-Conference recognition. The Shillington, Pa. native becomes the fourth Nittany Lion to win...
abc27.com
1-on-1 | Neil Rudel discusses the 2022 season
ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Andrew Clay talks with Neil Rudel from the Altoona Mirror, and co-host of Nittany Nation Overtime, to discuss Penn State’s 2022 season. Penn State finished the regular season with a 10-2 record.
abc27.com
Penn State president proposes new primary law school location
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s president is recommending that the university’s two law schools should be consolidated. Currently, Penn State has two law schools that run separately, one in State College and another in Carlisle. If the president’s recommendation goes through, the two locations would become...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania native advances as semi-finalist on ‘The Voice’
(WHTM) — Williamsport native, Morgan Myles, was one of the first contestants on The Voice to be named a semi-finalist on Tuesday night’s episode. On Monday night, Myles sang “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton. Nine other contestants performed for America’s vote and fought for their place as a semi-finalist.
abc27.com
Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit
(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
abc27.com
Special election to be held in PA 27th District
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has approved a special election to be held following Senator John Gordner’s resignation on Wednesday. The lieutenant governor’s media release states Gordner resigned during Wednesday’s senate session so he could accept a new position elsewhere. Gordner has served...
abc27.com
Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. According to the Susquenita School District, they have been aware of a train derailment on the Rockville Bridge in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. Based on the information given...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania woman charged with stealing dozens of Christmas decorations
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania woman who police say stole over 60 Christmas decorations was charged after a man who bought some of the stolen goods called police. According to Old Lycoming Township Police, a news story informed the public that yard decorations were being stolen from...
abc27.com
Man allegedly strangled, bit ex-girlfriend at Cumberland County Sheetz
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to the Sheetz located on Harrisburg Pike after reports of an active physical domestic involving Clifford Roy McKelvey and a woman. According to police, when they arrived on the scene McKelvey was at the self-checkout allegedly shouting at a...
abc27.com
Cumberland County fire department receives donation
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn Township Fire Department is one step closer to a new fire engine thanks to a generous donation from a family in grief. Brandon Skiles died from a drug overdose four years ago. On Thursday, Dec. 1, the anniversary of his death, the family and their business donated 100,000 to the fire department.
Comments / 0