UCLA 2023 Football Transfer Recruiting Targets
The craziness is about to start. The transfer portal opens Monday and all hell will break loose -- and UCLA will really start recruiting for the 2023 cycle...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Washington has Defensive Linemen in his Sights
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. Irish Illustrated has learned that defensive line coach Al Washington will hit the road...
UCLA Survives Strange Game at Stanford
UCLA pulled out a 14-point road win at Stanford on Thursday, but it featured a near-collapse in the second half...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: O’Leary seeing his Five-Star Safety
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. As we reported on Thursday, safeties coach Chris O'Leary will be in Denton, Texas,...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Parker Heading to North Carolina
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, we’ve learned that tight ends coach Gerad Parker is expected in...
Weekend Primer: Washington and UCLA looking to flip 4-stars, UF, Vols and Mississippi State host key recruits
News, notes and buzz heading into what is shaping up to be an interesting weekend across the country, less than three weeks before the three-day Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 21. Washington looking for a big flip. The No. 1 player in the state in Oregon commit Caleb Presley...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Rees seeing his Quarterbacks
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees will see his two...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: McCullough seeing Freaky Fast Back
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, running backs coach Deland McCullough will head to Derby, Kan., to...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Where is head coach Marcus Freeman?
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. On Friday, head coach Marcus Freeman and special teams coordinator Brian Mason will travel...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Stuckey visiting a Trio of Receivers
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, receivers coach Chansi Stuckey will head to Texas to see his...
Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
Jaime Jaquez, Amari Bailey on Unusual Road Win Against Stanford (VIDEO)
UCLA's Jaime Jaquez and Amari Bailey talked about the unusual road win against Stanford, the circumstances of going up 17-0 to start the game but then giving up the first 9 points of the second half, and more.
Notre Dame Drops 74-72 Decision to Maryland
The No. 7-ranked Irish (6-1) returned home after playing four of their last five games on the road to host 20th-ranked Maryland in the ACC/B1G Ten Challenge. A quick start by Notre Dame turned into a back-and-forth contest in which the Irish could never pull away from a Terrapin (7-2) squad that used a buzzer-beating jumper to hand Notre Dame its first loss of the season, 74-72.
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Mickens seeing his guy in St. Louis
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, we’ve learned that cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens will be in St....
Notre Dame commit taking official visit this weekend
Despite not having taken his official visit to Notre Dame yet, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek will take his official visit to South Bend this weekend. The 6-5, 310-pounder will make his way to campus for the first time since publicly announcing his pledge to the Fighting Irish back on Nov. 27.
Where Mississippi's top 10 recruits in the 2023 class will go to school
The early signing period is less than a month away with Dec. 21 set as the big day. Today, we take a look at Mississippi's top 10 prospects in the 2023 class. Some are committed, some are possible flip candidates and a few have yet to make up their minds.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
Class of 2023 wide receiver Max Moss (MD) trims list of schools to three, Sets announcement date
One of the Maryland's top offensive high school football players in the state of Maryland has both trimmed his list of schools and set his commitment date. Max Moss, a 6-foot-1, 182-pound wide receiver out of Maryland, put Kent State, Ohio, and Old Dominion in his top three list of schools. Moss, a Class of 2023 prospect, made the announce via Twitter on Thursday.
Western Michigan transfer DL Braden Fiske quickly gains Power Five offers
Western Michigan transfer Braden Fiske says it has been a hectic last day. Since entering the transfer portal, Fiske, who had 57 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks this past season for the Broncos, has already received a rush of interest. "Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Mississippi State,...
Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna arrested Wednesday
Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested Wednesday, according to the Alachua County Sherrif’s Office, and was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 p.m. ET, according to the ACSO inmate lock-up. Kitna was charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts...
