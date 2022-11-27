Read full article on original website
Irish RB Trio On Cusp of Most Productive Since Bowl Stats Added
Josh Adams and his cohorts set the standard. Theo Riddick et al were a close second. Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree have qualified for the bronze medal with a chance to claim the silver and perhaps even the gold in Notre Dame’s upcoming bowl game. Twenty-one seasons...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: O’Leary seeing his Five-Star Safety
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. As we reported on Thursday, safeties coach Chris O'Leary will be in Denton, Texas,...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Rees seeing his Quarterbacks
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees will see his two...
Notre Dame commit taking official visit this weekend
Despite not having taken his official visit to Notre Dame yet, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek will take his official visit to South Bend this weekend. The 6-5, 310-pounder will make his way to campus for the first time since publicly announcing his pledge to the Fighting Irish back on Nov. 27.
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Washington has Defensive Linemen in his Sights
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. Irish Illustrated has learned that defensive line coach Al Washington will hit the road...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: McCullough seeing Freaky Fast Back
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, running backs coach Deland McCullough will head to Derby, Kan., to...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Stuckey visiting a Trio of Receivers
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, receivers coach Chansi Stuckey will head to Texas to see his...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Parker Heading to North Carolina
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, we’ve learned that tight ends coach Gerad Parker is expected in...
Notre Dame Drops 74-72 Decision to Maryland
The No. 7-ranked Irish (6-1) returned home after playing four of their last five games on the road to host 20th-ranked Maryland in the ACC/B1G Ten Challenge. A quick start by Notre Dame turned into a back-and-forth contest in which the Irish could never pull away from a Terrapin (7-2) squad that used a buzzer-beating jumper to hand Notre Dame its first loss of the season, 74-72.
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Mickens seeing his guy in St. Louis
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, we’ve learned that cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens will be in St....
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Where is head coach Marcus Freeman?
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. On Friday, head coach Marcus Freeman and special teams coordinator Brian Mason will travel...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
Western Michigan transfer DL Braden Fiske quickly gains Power Five offers
Western Michigan transfer Braden Fiske says it has been a hectic last day. Since entering the transfer portal, Fiske, who had 57 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks this past season for the Broncos, has already received a rush of interest. "Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Mississippi State,...
