Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Riverside County man arrested for stabbing mother, nearly killing her
A man wanted for severely stabbing his elderly mother has been caught and arrested in San Diego County on Sunday. The suspect, Pascual Carlos, 51, allegedly stabbed his 74-year-old mother nearly to death on Sept. 28, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a stabbing near the 300 Block of South Kirby […]
foxla.com
Employee dead after being intentionally run over by vehicle on community college campus: LASD
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating after they say a man was intentionally run over by a vehicle. Deputies responded to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls for service. When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say
A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
Riverside murders: Family of victims expected to speak out Wednesday during press conference
Relatives of a family who was found murdered after a house fire in Riverside the day after Thanksgiving will be speaking out following the release of new details surrounding the killings.
Employee struck, killed in apparently 'intentional act' at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut: LASD
An employee of Mt. San Antonio College was struck by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in what authorities described as an apparently "intentional act."
2urbangirls.com
Pomona shooting leaves one dead
POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
KTLA.com
CHP investigates traffic collision and robbery at 405 and 5 Freeway interchange in Irvine
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Irvine Police Department closed the southbound 405 HOV transition road to the southbound 5 Freeway Wednesday evening for several hours after a three-vehicle collision resulted in a robbery. After the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., two suspects jumped out of one...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested in Rialto in connection with theft of two vehicles
A suspect was arrested in Rialto in connection with the theft of two vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. The Rialto P.D. received a call from the Long Beach Police Department regarding a stolen a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of N. Terrace Road in Rialto. The vehicle was originally taken from an auto dealership in Long Beach. Rialto officers responded to the location and observed the described stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
Man who repeatedly harassed Lake Mathews family admits felony allegations
A probationer with a Kim Kardashian fixation who terrorized a Lake Mathews couple by illegally entering and vandalizing their home pleaded guilty Thursday to felony charges and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail and 24 months probation. Nicholas Scott Costanza, 26, of Lake Mathews admitted charges of stalking,...
Mongols member who killed Pomona SWAT officer to plead guilty to manslaughter
A Mongols motorcycle gang member who killed a Pomona SWAT officer during a crackdown on the group eight years ago has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter after twice being acquitted of murder. David Martinez had been found not guilty in two separate murder trials over the shooting of Officer Shaun Diamond during the October […]
Fontana Herald News
Man is murdered in Colton on Nov. 29
A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma. The victim succumbed to his...
Riverside murders: Tearful family member pays tribute to victims amid probe in 'catfishing' case
"Catfishing led to the deaths of the three most important people in my life."
Upland man accused of beating wife to death, abandoning young daughter at Mojave Desert gas station
An Upland man was arrested after he allegedly beat his wife to death, left her on the side of a road and then abandoned his young daughter at a gas station.
foxla.com
Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor
POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino officers seize weapons from suspects during recent incidents
San Bernardino Police Department officers seized several weapons from suspects during recent incidents in the city. One of the incidents took place when patrol officers conducted a basic traffic stop, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 28. After the vehicle came to a stop, the...
mynewsla.com
Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced
Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
vvng.com
Pickup truck hits two houses on Avalon Ave in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Inyo Street and Avalon Avenue and found a blue Chevy pickup truck had struck the home, then continued across the street into the yard of another home. Deputies received calls of the crash around 9:40 a.m.,...
Fontana Herald News
Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death
An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
foxla.com
$4 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - More than $4 million worth of illegal drugs including fentanyl and ecstasy pills were seized in Compton Tuesday, according to authorities. The drugs were discovered at a home in the 100 block of South Willow Avenue. A search warrant at the home resulted in the seizure of...
Comments / 0