Read full article on original website
Related
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
EU sanctions on Russian oil take effect on Monday - here's what to expect and why a price cap may not yield any real results
About 2.4 million barrels of Russian oil that once flowed to the EU per day will have to find a new destination.
Comments / 0