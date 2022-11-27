ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 4

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

The 49th Annual Mayor's Christmas Parade

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the 49th Annual Mayor's Christmas Parade is happening this weekend. Grab your family and friends to enjoy the holiday cheer. Chairman of the Christmas Parade Committee Tom Kerr and Miss Yuletide 2022 Georgia Ioannou share more.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor's Christmas parade set to go on this weekend after threat of postponement

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Organizers say the Mayor's Christmas parade is set to go on this weekend after the future of the parade was thrown into question. The city said last week that Baltimore City Police Department did not have enough officers to cover both the Mayor's Christmas parade and the Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium, which were scheduled for Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)

Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
OLNEY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Person trapped under train in Milford Mill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was trapped under a train in Milford Mill, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The department says, that the rescue is happening on the 4400 block of Milford Mill Rd. The person has been freed from the train, according to authorities.
MILFORD MILL, MD
Nottingham MD

Diablo Doughnuts coming to Overlea/Fullerton

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new doughnut shop will soon be coming to Overlea/Fullerton. Diablo Doughnuts will be opening a new location at Belair Beltway Plaza in early 2023. The bakery was started by a former tattoo artist, Michael Rolsan. Diablo doughnuts is “a small batch artisan shop with nice people, local ingredients, and good old-fashioned doughnuts with a twist,” according to the official website.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Private company steps up to help Anne Arundel students without school bus

A private company has stepped up to help students in one Anne Arundel County community who were traveling nearly 4.5 miles to school on their own. Unique Wiggins was relieved Monday when her son, Zyan, finally got permanent transportation to school. But it was not an Anne Arundel County School bus taking him to class. Instead, the ride was provided by Tonya Briggs, the owner of a small transportation company.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 person in critical condition after fire at Odenton townhome

MARYLAND (WBFF) — One person is in critical condition after a fire at an Odenton townhome on Thursday. Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the early morning townhome fire around 5:00 AM. Officials say one adult patient was transported to Hopkins Bayview Hospital in critical condition. The fire...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into hospital, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was shot in East Baltimore Thursday and walked into a local hospital for treatment. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim. Once on scene, officers located a 26-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

​​Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor

When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Some Md. school teachers, staff to receive bonuses ahead of the holidays

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — It’s becoming more common for public school districts in the Baltimore region to pay bonuses to teachers, staff, and administrators. One local district calls the one-time influx of cash a “retention bonus” while another calls it an “appreciation bonus” – signaling the extra money comes after a challenging few years for those in the education field.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Help Police Baltimore City Police find 49-year-old man, last seen downtown

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Help Baltimore City Poice find a 49-year-old-year-old Lafonso Odoms. Police say Lafonso stands at 5'9 and weighs about 250 pounds. He was last seen in the Unit block of Light Street in downtown Baltimore and family and friends are concerned about his well-being, according to the department.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy