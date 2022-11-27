ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Comeback

Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star

A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
WZZM 13

MSU's Tyson Walker plays with heavy heart against Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Wednesday's 70-52 loss to Notre Dame for Michigan State was a "smash in the mouth," but one player of the Spartans was playing through a heavy heart during the defeat. MSU senior guard Tyson Walker found out just a few hours before the game against...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Why the Big Ten's punishment for MSU / UM makes no sense; Tom Izzo gives irate response during MSU basketball practice; Jagger Joshua fields questions on racial slur incident with Ohio State; Giving Tuesday is here! | Current Sports | Nov. 29, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the punishment for both MSU and Michigan stemming from the postgame altercation back in late October. The Big Ten handed down an historic fine for MSU and issued a reprimand for Michigan. Al discusses his displeasure with the ruling and MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo gives an irate response in which he calls-out the Big Ten conference. Also, hear what MSU hockey player Jagger Joshua had to say during his press conference to discuss the racial slur incident with OSU player Kamil Sadlocha, who is no longer with the Buckeyes program. And Giving Tuesday is here! Support WKAR!
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FanSided

Michigan State basketball: Jason Whitens proving to be legit rotational player

Down Jaden Akins and Malik Hall for the Phil Knight Invitational, Michigan State basketball needed someone to step up. Heck, the Spartans needed a few players to step up because leaving the weekend with a winning record wasn’t going to be easy. We saw Tyson Walker become that go-to scorer and clutch performer, Joey Hauser battled through injuries to play really well, and Pierre Brooks was really good on both ends of the floor as a first-time starter.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
EAST LANSING, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Axe-Throwing team out of Jackson heads to World Championships

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Four Michiganders will represent the city of Jackson this week at the World Axe and knife Throwing Championships. Dutsin and Leslie Wellman, as well as their teammates Tommy Runkel and Kyle Speelman, will head to Appleton, Wisconsin this week to compete for axe throwing’s biggest prize.
JACKSON, MI

