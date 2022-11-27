Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
Imagine If Michigan State Kept A Player Active For 2 Months Following A Felony Charge
Well, well, well. It turns out that all the worst people in your life who've been lecturing you about class, morality, and doing things "the right way" for the last several weeks are completely full of shit. Who could have possibly seen that coming?. Mazi Smith, star defensive lineman and...
Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star
A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
WZZM 13
MSU's Tyson Walker plays with heavy heart against Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Wednesday's 70-52 loss to Notre Dame for Michigan State was a "smash in the mouth," but one player of the Spartans was playing through a heavy heart during the defeat. MSU senior guard Tyson Walker found out just a few hours before the game against...
Michigan State football's Khary Crump arraigned for tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium
Editor's note: Story was updated at 4:26 p.m. to correct Crump's bond status. One of Michigan State football’s seven players charged for the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium was arraigned Tuesday morning. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh sweeps B1G's Coach of the Year Awards following undefeated regular season
Jim Harbaugh is getting recognized for his work with Michigan this season. Harbaugh has Michigan undefeated through the regular season after knocking off Ohio State. Harbaugh was voted as the B1G Coach of the Year by the coaches and media. This comes after Harbaugh replaced by his offensive and defensive coordinators from last season.
wkar.org
Why the Big Ten's punishment for MSU / UM makes no sense; Tom Izzo gives irate response during MSU basketball practice; Jagger Joshua fields questions on racial slur incident with Ohio State; Giving Tuesday is here! | Current Sports | Nov. 29, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the punishment for both MSU and Michigan stemming from the postgame altercation back in late October. The Big Ten handed down an historic fine for MSU and issued a reprimand for Michigan. Al discusses his displeasure with the ruling and MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo gives an irate response in which he calls-out the Big Ten conference. Also, hear what MSU hockey player Jagger Joshua had to say during his press conference to discuss the racial slur incident with OSU player Kamil Sadlocha, who is no longer with the Buckeyes program. And Giving Tuesday is here! Support WKAR!
College Basketball World Praying For Michigan State Star
On Wednesday night, the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker chipped in 12 points, but was playing with a heavy heart. After the 70-52 loss, head coach Tom Izzo revealed that Walker lost...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
Michigan State basketball: Jason Whitens proving to be legit rotational player
Down Jaden Akins and Malik Hall for the Phil Knight Invitational, Michigan State basketball needed someone to step up. Heck, the Spartans needed a few players to step up because leaving the weekend with a winning record wasn’t going to be easy. We saw Tyson Walker become that go-to scorer and clutch performer, Joey Hauser battled through injuries to play really well, and Pierre Brooks was really good on both ends of the floor as a first-time starter.
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
247Sports
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit
Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
MSU's Khary Crump arraigned on charge connected to tunnel incident
Michigan State University football player Khary Crump has been arraigned on a felony charge connected to the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Wolverines/Spartans game.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue: 5 reasons Boilers will pull off biggest upset in B1G title game history
Whatever happens next for Purdue seems like a bonus to what has been accomplished this season, as the Boilermakers have won 8 games, the conference’s West Division crown, a trip to Indianapolis for the title game and likely a bowl destination to a warm-weather locale. If it can find...
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
Centre Daily
Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team
The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
WILX-TV
Axe-Throwing team out of Jackson heads to World Championships
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Four Michiganders will represent the city of Jackson this week at the World Axe and knife Throwing Championships. Dutsin and Leslie Wellman, as well as their teammates Tommy Runkel and Kyle Speelman, will head to Appleton, Wisconsin this week to compete for axe throwing’s biggest prize.
bridgemi.com
Michigan hunters say 252,000 deer killed in firearms season with new rules
Michigan hunters have killed nearly 252,000 deer so far this fall. New mandatory reporting requirements provide better, faster data on Michigan’s deer hunt. State officials say the data will help them manage deer herds, but some hunters have chafed at the new rules. It’s been a storybook hunting season...
Comments / 2