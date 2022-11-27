Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
WTVQ
Morgan Wallen bringing ‘One Night At A Time’ tour to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Morgan Wallen is bringing his One Night At A Time tour to Kentucky in April 2023. The tour, which begins in New Zealand and ends in Washington, will come to Louisville on April 20. Wallen will be joined by Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.
WTVQ
‘Don’t coke the bear’: Cocaine Bear movie, inspired by Kentucky events, coming in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In September of 1985, Kentucky’s Andrew Carter Thornton II parachuted from a Cessna twin-engine 404 and landed on a driveway in Knoxville, Tennesse, wearing a bulletproof vest, special night vision goggles, two pistols, ammunition — and millions of dollars worth of cocaine. His...
WTVQ
Towson president chosen to lead University of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Towson University President Kim Schatzel has been selected as the next president of the University of Louisville. She’ll bring with her an extensive record as a university administrator. UofL trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Schatzel. She’ll become the Kentucky school’s 19th president....
WTVQ
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Corrections has broken ground on an expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex in eastern Kentucky. A statement from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet says the expansion will allow officials to transition inmates from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, and it will create 166 new jobs in the region.
WTVQ
Overnight shooting in Lexington sends 1 to hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after being shot at an apartment complex off Nicholasville Road. According to Lexington police, around 1:30 a.m. they received reports of a man who was shot but when they got to the scene, they couldn’t find the man. An hour later, he showed up at a local hospital.
WTVQ
Flemingsburg mayor dies at 74
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Flemingsburg Mayor Robert Frederick “Bobby” Money died Monday. He was 74. Bobby was born in Maysville in April 1948 and was a 40-year resident of Flemingsburg and a life-long resident of Fleming County. According to his obituary, he was an Army veteran and two-time graduate of Morehead State University earning a bachelor of business administration and an associate degree in real estate.
WTVQ
Annual coat drive emphasizes how the need for winter coats is greater every year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — For the last decade, the ‘Diana Ross Winter Coat Drive’ has helped many in need in the Lexington areas and in the state, who may otherwise not be able to properly bundle up to handle the colder weather. Those behind the initiative know...
WTVQ
Lexington’s Food for Fines program a ‘mountain of success’ within first 6 days
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — LEXPARK’s Food for Fines program is already a “mountain of success” in just its first six days. Within those six days, over 630 cans of food were donated covering nearly $1,000 in parking citations, according to the city. “We have been overwhelmed...
WTVQ
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. to retire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. will retire at the end of January 2023 after 13 years in office, he announced Thursday. Blevins was first appointed as county clerk in January 2009 after his father retired in the middle of the term. He says he will stay in office until the end of January to allow newly elected Fayette County Judge Executive Mary Diane McCord Hanna to appoint his successor.
WTVQ
Kentucky public school graduate helps send NASA rocket to space
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former Shelby County Public Schools has helped send a NASA rocket to space!. Alora Mazarakis, a 2014 graduate of Martha Layne Collins High School, said she remembered telling her father she wanted to go to college at NASA when she was young. In high school, she even joined Project Lead the Way, which is designed to allow students to experience what it would be like to be an engineer.
WTVQ
Local non-profits excited for start of 12th annual ‘GoodGiving Challenge’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – November 29th is “Giving Tuesday”, recognized globally as a generosity movement and a time to give back to others. In Lexington organizations are doing just that, kicking off the annual “GoodGiving Challenge” that benefits local non-profits. It’s a week-long online giving event.
WTVQ
Pay raises pass for police officers, E-911 workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – During Thursday’s Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council meeting, all but one council member voted in favor of Mayor Linda Gorton’s proposal for pay raises to Lexington’s police officers and E-911 workers. The lone “no” vote coming from David Kloiber, who challenged Mayor Gorton...
WTVQ
Lexington sees first flu-related death as cases nearly double from last week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington had its first flu-related death this season as the number of reported flu cases nearly doubled from last week. According to a Facebook post from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Wednesday, 276 lab-confirmed cases were reported this week compared to 144 last week. There are now 724 total cases, with one death this flu season.
WTVQ
1 Casey County Detention Center inmate found, 1 still on the run
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) One of the inmates, Angela Mason, has been found and arrested. Police are still searching for Burton. The two inmates who escaped custody have been identified as Angela Mason and Chasity Burton. According to the Casey County Sheriff’s Department, the two escaped through a door that...
WTVQ
First female-only juvenile detention center to open in Campbell County
NEWPORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The state’s first female-only juvenile detention center is opening in Campbell County, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. Starting this month, girls between the ages of 11 to 18 ordered by courts to juvenile detention centers will be housed at the DJJ Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Newport.
WTVQ
House, car severely damaged in fire Tuesday afternoon fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A house and a car were significantly damaged in a Tuesday afternoon fire in Rockcastle County. According to a Facebook post by the Mount Vernon Fire Department, their crew and the Brodhead Fire Department helped the Brindle Ridge Fire Department extinguish a house and car that were fully engulfed in fire.
WTVQ
Police charge Euclid Avenue bank robbery suspect
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police have charged a bank robbery suspect in Lexington, who was taken to a hospital after officers used a taser on him. Police say 26-year-old Stephen Conover is charged in Tuesday’s robbery at the Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue. Police say the robbery happened...
WTVQ
Winchester police investigating string of thefts from vehicles earlier this week
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — Winchester police are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles that occurred between Sunday night and early Monday morning. According to a Facebook post from Winchester PD, thefts occurred in the Bel-Air/Bon Haven neighborhoods and the Colby Ridge Subdivision on Nov. 27-28 from midnight to 5 a.m.
Comments / 0