saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: 5 reasons why Wolverines will beat Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game

If so, it’d probably be accurate to describe Jim Harbaugh’s 2022 Michigan Wolverines in such a way. For the first time since 1997, Michigan is 12-0. Back then, there were only 11 regular season games, no College Football Playoff, and the opportunity to play in just 1 postseason contest. This year, Michigan could reach 13-0 for the first time program history — and then 14-0, and maybe even 15-0 when it’s all said and done.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan OL Trevor Keegan discusses the main difference between Wolverines team this season vs. 2021

Michigan is looking for a 2nd straight B1G Championship Game victory as it takes on Purdue on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A win will also secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines for a 2nd straight season, where they’ll undoubtedly be looking to erase the memories of a blowout loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Gus Johnson has Heisman Trophy predictions for Michigan QB JJ McCarthy

Gus Johnson recently had high praise for J.J. McCarthy. Johnson joined Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit to discuss Michigan and the College Football Playoff. The conversation then turned to McCarthy, and how the QB has proved people wrong in 2022. “I think this weekend, Joel (Klatt) and I are gonna...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair reveals committee's takeaways from Michigan-Ohio State game

Michigan-Ohio State was undoubtedly the biggest game of the 2022 college football season in terms of postseason impact. The College Football Playoff selection committee followed in the footsteps of the AP Top 25, electing to rank Michigan No. 2 and Ohio State No. 5 after the Wolverines’ 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Collins Acheampong, 4-star Michigan ATH pledge, flips commitment to ACC program

Collins Acheampong had been committed to the Michigan Wolverines since July, his pledge coming weeks after an official visit to Miami. However, the Hurricanes remained in the hunt for the services for the 4-star recruit from California that holds an athlete designation. And, on Tuesday, days before the Wolverines’ game against Purdue for the B1G Championship — a win putting Michigan in the College Football Playoff — Acheampong announced on his Twitter account that he would flip his commitment from Michigan to Miami.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance

Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
local8now.com

Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age

Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
DETROIT, MI

