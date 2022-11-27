Read full article on original website
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm says coaching Purdue's players with a chip on their shoulders 'are a lot of fun to coach'
Jeff Brohm joined Joel Klatt’s Breaking the Huddle to discuss Purdue’s upcoming matchup with Michigan for the B1G Championship Game. Brohm likes where his team is at and has been at this season and feels that his crew can compete with the B1G powerhouse. “I think we’ve gradually...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: 5 reasons why Wolverines will beat Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game
If so, it’d probably be accurate to describe Jim Harbaugh’s 2022 Michigan Wolverines in such a way. For the first time since 1997, Michigan is 12-0. Back then, there were only 11 regular season games, no College Football Playoff, and the opportunity to play in just 1 postseason contest. This year, Michigan could reach 13-0 for the first time program history — and then 14-0, and maybe even 15-0 when it’s all said and done.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue might not make Rose Bowl with win over Michigan in B1G Championship, per report
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports put out an interesting tweet regarding Purdue and the Rose Bowl. Typically, the Rose Bowl consists of the conference champions from the B1G and the Pac-12. If Purdue were to defeat Michigan in the B1G Championship Game, it would be assumed that the Boilermakers would be heading to Pasadena.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan OL Trevor Keegan discusses the main difference between Wolverines team this season vs. 2021
Michigan is looking for a 2nd straight B1G Championship Game victory as it takes on Purdue on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A win will also secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines for a 2nd straight season, where they’ll undoubtedly be looking to erase the memories of a blowout loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal.
saturdaytradition.com
Gus Johnson has Heisman Trophy predictions for Michigan QB JJ McCarthy
Gus Johnson recently had high praise for J.J. McCarthy. Johnson joined Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit to discuss Michigan and the College Football Playoff. The conversation then turned to McCarthy, and how the QB has proved people wrong in 2022. “I think this weekend, Joel (Klatt) and I are gonna...
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair reveals committee's takeaways from Michigan-Ohio State game
Michigan-Ohio State was undoubtedly the biggest game of the 2022 college football season in terms of postseason impact. The College Football Playoff selection committee followed in the footsteps of the AP Top 25, electing to rank Michigan No. 2 and Ohio State No. 5 after the Wolverines’ 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Collins Acheampong, 4-star Michigan ATH pledge, flips commitment to ACC program
Collins Acheampong had been committed to the Michigan Wolverines since July, his pledge coming weeks after an official visit to Miami. However, the Hurricanes remained in the hunt for the services for the 4-star recruit from California that holds an athlete designation. And, on Tuesday, days before the Wolverines’ game against Purdue for the B1G Championship — a win putting Michigan in the College Football Playoff — Acheampong announced on his Twitter account that he would flip his commitment from Michigan to Miami.
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich explains 'really strong case' for Michigan to land No. 1 spot on CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff committee will be releasing its new rankings Tuesday night, and one question that a lot of people will be asking is will Georgia remain as the No. 1 team in the country?. Yes, the Bullodgs did beat their rival Georgia Tech badly, however, they struggled some...
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance
Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
Car crashes through overpass onto I-75 early Tuesday morning
Police say a metro Detroit driver is okay after driving over an overpass and crashing onto I-75 Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Brush Street overpass in Wayne County.
local8now.com
Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age
Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
fox2detroit.com
Police Chief James White provides update on violent Thanksgiving that left several dead, hurt
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White provided updates on a violent Thanksgiving weekend that started with a fatal shooting on the holiday. A customer was shot and killed by a gas station employee during an argument Thursday. Police said James Kelly shot the victim at the gas...
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting outside of Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club
Police say the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. with the suspect firing shots outside of the location striking the two individuals.
Worker found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan hotel
ANN ARBOR, MI – Firefighters responding to a carbon monoxide alarm in an Ann Arbor hotel Monday afternoon found a maintenance worker dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Fire crews were called at 12:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, to the Victory Inn, Washtenaw Avenue, for a reported carbon monoxide...
