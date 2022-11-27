ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy

Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. In addition to CMS, school districts in Wilkesboro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh-Durham also reported similar hoaxes. Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus. Updated: 7 hours ago. An investigation was unable to determine what led...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Multiple CMS schools targets of false shooting calls

Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 7 hours ago. In...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Three first responders injured after shots fired at Rowan Co. house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three first responders were injured after someone inside a burning Rowan County home fired shots, authorities said. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were called to a fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell around 12:38 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement also responded. As...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hoax calls regarding gunshot victims on campus spread across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district on Thursday. According to the district, four schools within the district received the calls. Those schools were Mallard Creek High School, Olympic High School, West Charlotte High School and Northwest School of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge

Pineville Police making changes after woman escapes handcuffs, jumps out of police car. On July 17, Pineville Police arrested 27-year-old Morgan Johnson, citing she assaulted her boyfriend and resisted arrest. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Security guard shoots another guard at Mecklenburg County building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard working at a Mecklenburg County building shot another guard overnight on Wednesday, county officials confirm to WBTV. Officials say two contract security guards working at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive were involved in an incident overnight and a gun was fired by one of the guards.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting

Authorities were called to the Salisbury Walmart early Wednesday morning after a suspicious item was discovered. A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. Meck Co. Sheriff sued over gun permit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bomb squad disarms suspicious item found by Salisbury Walmart employees

Authorities were called to the Salisbury Walmart early Wednesday morning after a suspicious item was discovered. A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. Meck Co. Sheriff sued over gun permit delays. Updated: 3 hours ago. People claim the Meck Co. sheriff is purposefully...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

Pineville Police making changes after woman escapes handcuffs, jumps out of police car. On July 17, Pineville Police arrested 27-year-old Morgan Johnson, citing she assaulted her boyfriend and resisted arrest. Giving Tuesday and inflation; will it hurt contributions to non-profits?. Updated: 13 hours ago. We visited three random non-profits in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte man reported missing after leaving home Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 80-year-old Jerry Dean Snider was driving his silver 2016 GMC Acadia, with North Carolina license plate FCE-1974. The vehicle had several...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One rescued from overturned SUV in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was rescued from an overturned car that ran off the road and down an embankment on Wednesday morning, according to firefighters. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. in western Rowan County on Unity Church Road. Heavy rain was falling across the area at the time.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead of gunshot wounds inside a Rock Hill home early Friday morning. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to a home on Archive Street for a welfare check shortly before 2:30 a.m.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives have responded to Rachel Street, which is near North Graham Street. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. No other details were available at this time. Download...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy