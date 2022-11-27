Read full article on original website
Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An investigation was unable to determine what led to symptoms after more than 40 students and a driver were exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus at Indian Land High School back in October. Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office previously collected samples...
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy
Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. In addition to CMS, school districts in Wilkesboro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh-Durham also reported similar hoaxes.
Multiple CMS schools targets of false shooting calls
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said.
Three first responders injured after shots fired at Rowan Co. house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three first responders were injured after someone inside a burning Rowan County home fired shots, authorities said. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were called to a fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell around 12:38 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement also responded. As...
Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hoax calls regarding gunshot victims on campus spread across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district on Thursday. According to the district, four schools within the district received the calls. Those schools were Mallard Creek High School, Olympic High School, West Charlotte High School and Northwest School of the...
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
Deputies: Man barricades himself inside camper, sets it on fire in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with an active warrant was arrested after barricading himself inside a camper before setting it on fire. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, deputies responded to a possible burglary at a camper parked on the property of Bess Chapel Road.
Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge
Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge
Security guard shoots another guard at Mecklenburg County building
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard working at a Mecklenburg County building shot another guard overnight on Wednesday, county officials confirm to WBTV. Officials say two contract security guards working at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive were involved in an incident overnight and a gun was fired by one of the guards.
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify individual that robbed bank in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the person who robbed a bank in south Charlotte earlier this month. The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Bank OZK on Park Road.
17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting
17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting
‘Violence is never the answer:’ City of Charlotte reaches over 100 homicides in 2022, including 4 in past 5 days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a string of four homicides in five days, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Co. area has now surpassed its 2021 homicide mark. A spokesperson for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department reported to WBTV that there were 87 homicide victims at this point in 2021. So far in...
Gastonia man charged after girlfriend’s fourth-month-old-son hospitalized with skull fracture, bruises
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department has arrested a man for felony physical child abuse of his girlfriend’s fourth-month-old son. Renaldo Johnson, 35, of Gastonia was charged with one count of physical child abuse. Officers received a call around 5 p.m. on Nov. 26 that an infant...
Bomb squad disarms suspicious item found by Salisbury Walmart employees
Bomb squad disarms suspicious item found by Salisbury Walmart employees. Authorities were called to the Salisbury Walmart early Wednesday morning after a suspicious item was discovered.
CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte
CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte
Charlotte man reported missing after leaving home Wednesday afternoon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 80-year-old Jerry Dean Snider was driving his silver 2016 GMC Acadia, with North Carolina license plate FCE-1974. The vehicle had several...
One rescued from overturned SUV in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was rescued from an overturned car that ran off the road and down an embankment on Wednesday morning, according to firefighters. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. in western Rowan County on Unity Church Road. Heavy rain was falling across the area at the time.
Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead of gunshot wounds inside a Rock Hill home early Friday morning. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to a home on Archive Street for a welfare check shortly before 2:30 a.m.
Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives have responded to Rachel Street, which is near North Graham Street. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. No other details were available at this time. Download...
