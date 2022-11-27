Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Christmas on the Hill to be held this weekend at First Baptist Church Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — First Baptist Church Broken Arrow will host a new Christmas event called Christmas on the Hill, the church announced this week. The event will feature a live nativity and petting zoo, games and cookie decoration for children, hot chocolate, food, and lighting of the FBCBA Christmas tree. Food, drinks, and cookies will be available while supplies last.
KOKI FOX 23
Christkindlmarkt opens Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The German-American Society of Tulsa is hosting a Christmas market this weekend. Guests can shop and eat as they enjoy the warm Christmas atmosphere inside the GAST Event Center in midtown Tulsa. There will be over 24 local artisans and vendors spread throughout the event centers’...
ocolly.com
Christmas lights people must see in Oklahoma
As the semester wraps up, many students are looking for fun activities they can do over winter break. The festive spirit of the holiday season takes hold of people worldwide, and with Christmas in the middle of winter break, it seems appropriate to go Christmas light-looking. Taking place through December,...
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
KOKI FOX 23
High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing
JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee KFC selected as only Oklahoma test kitchen for funnel cake fries
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is debuting a new menu item, however Oklahomans will only be able to try it in Muskogee or cross state lines. Funnel cake fires are being tested by KFC in 77 of its locations across the country. The Muskogee KFC, off Main...
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities search for information after deer poaching on Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. — The Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness said a deer was shot and killed over the weekend. Authorities are now trying to learn more about the poaching after the deer’s field dressed remains were left in the park. The remains indicated to investigators that the deer was likely hunted for food.
Fire destroys multiple homes in south Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near 81st Street and Lewis.
moreclaremore.com
DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
sapulpatimes.com
Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa
At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
KOKI FOX 23
Creek County deputy presented with lifesaving award
SAPULPA, Okla. — A Creek County sheriff’s deputy was presented with a lifesaving award during a county commissioner’s meeting for saving a woman’s life while responding to a service call. Sheriff Bret Bowling presented the award to Deputy Adam Heitman during the Nov. 21 meeting. Deputy...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman speaks out after sister attacked by dogs on west Tulsa trail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman said her family’s life will never be the same after her sister was mauled by two pit bulls and had to have her leg amputated. The attack happened while Tina Garner’s sister, Tammy Copeland, was walking in west Tulsa on Nov. 7.
Famous Oklahoma Native American ballerinas to be on $1 coin
The U.S. Mint will release a new line of $1 coins in 2023 featuring recognition of Oklahoma's famed "Five Moons" Native American ballerinas.
On this Day: Record-breaking snow storm hits Tulsa area in 2006
An arctic cold front moved through eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas starting Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2006.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa women search for answers after their sister was murdered, suspect still at large
TULSA, Okla. — Rosa Valla Dolid, Juana Mendoza and Cassandra Valla Dolid are all searching for answers after Tulsa Police said their 32-year-old sister, Monica Deleon, was murdered Wednesday. “She made a friend wherever she went,” said Rosa. “Anybody she could talk to she made friends with, and sometimes...
This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma
Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
News On 6
Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
Body found in Osage County
Body found in Osage County in pastureland located near wildcat Hill Road in the southern part of Osage County
Affidavit reveals confession details after four Okmulgee men murdered
OKMULGEE, Okla. — An affidavit, unsealed just today, reveals a statement about a confession and possible motive in the murder of four Okmulgee men. Okmulgee Police found the dismembered remains of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks in the Deep Fork River on Oct. 14. Joseph...
