ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Christmas on the Hill to be held this weekend at First Baptist Church Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — First Baptist Church Broken Arrow will host a new Christmas event called Christmas on the Hill, the church announced this week. The event will feature a live nativity and petting zoo, games and cookie decoration for children, hot chocolate, food, and lighting of the FBCBA Christmas tree. Food, drinks, and cookies will be available while supplies last.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Christkindlmarkt opens Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The German-American Society of Tulsa is hosting a Christmas market this weekend. Guests can shop and eat as they enjoy the warm Christmas atmosphere inside the GAST Event Center in midtown Tulsa. There will be over 24 local artisans and vendors spread throughout the event centers’...
TULSA, OK
ocolly.com

Christmas lights people must see in Oklahoma

As the semester wraps up, many students are looking for fun activities they can do over winter break. The festive spirit of the holiday season takes hold of people worldwide, and with Christmas in the middle of winter break, it seems appropriate to go Christmas light-looking. Taking place through December,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing

JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
JENKS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Authorities search for information after deer poaching on Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. — The Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness said a deer was shot and killed over the weekend. Authorities are now trying to learn more about the poaching after the deer’s field dressed remains were left in the park. The remains indicated to investigators that the deer was likely hunted for food.
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
CLAREMORE, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa

At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Creek County deputy presented with lifesaving award

SAPULPA, Okla. — A Creek County sheriff’s deputy was presented with a lifesaving award during a county commissioner’s meeting for saving a woman’s life while responding to a service call. Sheriff Bret Bowling presented the award to Deputy Adam Heitman during the Nov. 21 meeting. Deputy...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
Z94

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy