Manchester Township, NJ

BreakingAC

Vineland man pleads guilty to teen’s drug-induced death

A Vineland man faces 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling the drugs that killed an 18-year-old man two years ago. Freddie Smith, 44, sold the teen the drugs at some point overnight into March 12, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wawa in Vineland, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
VINELAND, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Multiple Crashes On Route 9 In Ocean County, One Injured

STAFFORD – One person has been reported injured after several car crashes occurred on Route 9 in the township Wednesday, police said. The first crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Route 9 near Marybell Road. Aaron Osborne, 41, of Barnegat, was traveling north on Route 9 in a 2018 Chevy Equinox when the car lost traction. As a result, Osborne ran off the road and struck several trees, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Officers Handle Multiple Serious Calls and DWI Arrests Over 12 Hour Period; One Accident Fatal

November 25. Approximately 2:55 PM – Officers were dispatched to a residence for a reported disorderly person suffering from mental illness. Once on scene, officers spoke with the victim who stated that she had just been assaulted and the suspect was in his bedroom with a knife. After observing the suspect with the knife in his hand, officers safel removed all parties from the residence and began to speak with the suspect. Over the course of nearly two hours.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Dead In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – A township man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a pole, flipped over and landed in the marsh near Hooper Avenue and South Shore Drive, authorities said. Police believe that 28-year-old Paolo Helfers-Lariva was speeding on Hooper Avenue at the time of the...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS Philly

41-year-old man fatally shot in Camden, police say

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in Camden on Friday night, police say. Police identified the man as Leonttayy Pratt of Camden. Police say the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. on Friday. Authorities arrived on the scene and found Pratt suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m., according to police. The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Daniel Crawford at (856) 580-2223 and Camden County Police Department Detective Brian Ford at (609) 519-6927. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.  
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

newjerseylocalnews.com

A New Jersey Policeman Has Admitted To Hiding Drugs In Potato Chip Packages!

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago stated on Wednesday that a corrections officer in his county admitted to sneaking cocaine into jail in bags of potato chips. On Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court, Shamong resident Bryant Mack, 54, pled guilty to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a restricted dangerous narcotic. Two...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
