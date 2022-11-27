Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive one of two indicted in Atlantic City killing
Two men have been indicted in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City man in August. Aaron Callahan, 32, and Kenneth Creek, 48, are charged with murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses in the killing of Jordan Eaddy. The 31-year-old city man was found dead just after midnight Aug. 25, in...
Man Gets 15-Years In Prison For Attempted Murder In Toms River
December 2, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on December 1, 2022, Carles Bryant,…
Vineland man pleads guilty to teen’s drug-induced death
A Vineland man faces 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling the drugs that killed an 18-year-old man two years ago. Freddie Smith, 44, sold the teen the drugs at some point overnight into March 12, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wawa in Vineland, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Multiple Crashes On Route 9 In Ocean County, One Injured
STAFFORD – One person has been reported injured after several car crashes occurred on Route 9 in the township Wednesday, police said. The first crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Route 9 near Marybell Road. Aaron Osborne, 41, of Barnegat, was traveling north on Route 9 in a 2018 Chevy Equinox when the car lost traction. As a result, Osborne ran off the road and struck several trees, police said.
Woman killed by ex-AC cop in murder-suicide had been repeatedly harassed, sister says
The Gloucester County woman authorities say was shot to death in a murder-suicide this week by her ex-boyfriend, who is a retired Atlantic City police officer, is being recalled by her family as a devoted mom and a vibrant personality who repeatedly tried to get the man to leave her alone.
Missing Princeton, NJ, Man Last Seen In Hamilton Township Is Now Reported Found
** Mr. Lafontant was located.*** December 1, 2022 PRINCETON, NJ (MERCER)–Princeton Police are still searching for a missing 60-year-old man,…
Middletown NJ Man Dead After Being Run Over Multiple Times After Altercation In Old Bridge Parking Lot
OLD BRIDGE, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department announced today that a homicide is under investigation. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 5:05 P.M., authorities received a 911 call reporting an altercation in the parking lot of...
EHT man had pending weapons offense when arrested in multiple burglaries
An Egg Harbor Township man who allegedly burglarized the same convenience store three times was on pretrial intervention for a deadly weapon offense at the time of his arrest, he told a judge. Seamus Manley, 25, was jailed last Sunday after he was found inside the store at the Sunoco...
Trenton, NJ, Man Now Charged With Armed Robbery In Trenton; Previously Charged With Robbing Hamilton Sub Shop
November 28, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police say that on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 7:24 a.m., Trenton Police…
thelakewoodscoop.com
Toms River Officers Handle Multiple Serious Calls and DWI Arrests Over 12 Hour Period; One Accident Fatal
November 25. Approximately 2:55 PM – Officers were dispatched to a residence for a reported disorderly person suffering from mental illness. Once on scene, officers spoke with the victim who stated that she had just been assaulted and the suspect was in his bedroom with a knife. After observing the suspect with the knife in his hand, officers safel removed all parties from the residence and began to speak with the suspect. Over the course of nearly two hours.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Looking to Identify Man Caught on Camera
Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying what the man may have done, other than to reveal they'd like to talk with him in reference to an ongoing investigation. If you can...
Ocean County Man Dead In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – A township man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a pole, flipped over and landed in the marsh near Hooper Avenue and South Shore Drive, authorities said. Police believe that 28-year-old Paolo Helfers-Lariva was speeding on Hooper Avenue at the time of the...
41-year-old man fatally shot in Camden, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in Camden on Friday night, police say. Police identified the man as Leonttayy Pratt of Camden. Police say the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. on Friday. Authorities arrived on the scene and found Pratt suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m., according to police. The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Daniel Crawford at (856) 580-2223 and Camden County Police Department Detective Brian Ford at (609) 519-6927. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.
fox29.com
Suspect sought after Camden man shot and killed, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. - Camden County detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man. Officials said the fatal shooting happened Friday evening, about 6:45, on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue, in Camden. Responding officers found the man, later identified as 41-year-old Camden resident Leonttay Pratt, suffering from a...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Long Branch Driver, 37, Killed In Tinton Falls Crash
A 37-year-old driver was killed in a Monmouth County crash this week, authorities said. The Long Branch man and lone occupant was found dead at the scene of the crash at Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, police said. Anyone who witnessed...
Police Investigate Thanksgiving Day Shooting In Trenton
November 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, Police, TEMS and Trenton Fire Department were dispatched to…
newjerseylocalnews.com
A New Jersey Policeman Has Admitted To Hiding Drugs In Potato Chip Packages!
Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago stated on Wednesday that a corrections officer in his county admitted to sneaking cocaine into jail in bags of potato chips. On Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court, Shamong resident Bryant Mack, 54, pled guilty to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a restricted dangerous narcotic. Two...
NYPD: 2 deceased children found with stab wounds, mother in custody
The FDNY said two people were rushed to the hospital from an apartment building after responding to a call around 8 p.m. of two people suffering cardiac arrests.
Thanksgiving Ends in Murder Charge for Woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
