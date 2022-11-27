ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Multiple Crashes On Route 9 In Ocean County, One Injured

STAFFORD – One person has been reported injured after several car crashes occurred on Route 9 in the township Wednesday, police said. The first crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Route 9 near Marybell Road. Aaron Osborne, 41, of Barnegat, was traveling north on Route 9 in a 2018 Chevy Equinox when the car lost traction. As a result, Osborne ran off the road and struck several trees, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey police officers are never off duty

A 78-year-old man is alive today thanks to the quick action and situational awareness of an off-duty Seaside Park police officer. This past weekend, Seaside Park Officer Ryan Stack was traveling on Route 37 in Toms River when he came upon a serious accident scene. An elderly driver had a medical episode and crashed through the median and several traffic signals poles.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Rumson Police Alert Public to Area Home Burglaries

Stressing that they are “NOT believed to be tied to the ongoing car theft issue that is plaguing the state,” Rumson police alerted the public to a rash of home burglaries in the area. The burglaries, they said in a social media post, have hit some towns in...
RUMSON, NJ
Beach Radio

5 Of the Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ, Let’s Add to the List

Brick is crazy with traffic, especially right now with the holiday traffic. There are several on my list, mostly chosen by you. Please add to my list on the Facebook comments or email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. We have a lot of busy intersections we have to encounter every day living here in Ocean County. Send me those intersections in Brick that drive you crazy.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Injured In One-Car Crash In Brick

BRICK – A man was sent to the hospital after crashing his car on Jack Martin Boulevard Tuesday night, police said. Brick Sgt. Joseph Rossi said the driver was initially trapped inside the car, but was able to extricate himself. The man was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
BRICK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Local Resident Nearly Scammed by Fake JCP&L Agent

A local resident was nearly scammed by a fake JCP&L representative, but luckily, he knew how to protect himself. The resident, who realized it was a scam and played along, told TLS the conversation went as follows:. 9:25am:. Call from 732-456-7255. Scammers: Hi, is this <name>? I am calling from...
BRICK, NJ
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy