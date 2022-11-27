Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Middletown NJ Man Dead After Being Run Over Multiple Times After Altercation In Old Bridge Parking Lot
OLD BRIDGE, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department announced today that a homicide is under investigation. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 5:05 P.M., authorities received a 911 call reporting an altercation in the parking lot of...
Multiple Crashes On Route 9 In Ocean County, One Injured
STAFFORD – One person has been reported injured after several car crashes occurred on Route 9 in the township Wednesday, police said. The first crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Route 9 near Marybell Road. Aaron Osborne, 41, of Barnegat, was traveling north on Route 9 in a 2018 Chevy Equinox when the car lost traction. As a result, Osborne ran off the road and struck several trees, police said.
Old Bridge, NJ hit and run drags victim 100 feet — cops need your help
OLD BRIDGE — A driver struck a female who was crossing the street, then dragged her approximately 100 feet before fleeing the scene, according to authorities. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Old Bridge Police Department are seeking the public's help in getting answers related to the hit and run.
Man Gets 15-Years In Prison For Attempted Murder In Toms River
December 2, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on December 1, 2022, Carles Bryant,…
New Jersey police officers are never off duty
A 78-year-old man is alive today thanks to the quick action and situational awareness of an off-duty Seaside Park police officer. This past weekend, Seaside Park Officer Ryan Stack was traveling on Route 37 in Toms River when he came upon a serious accident scene. An elderly driver had a medical episode and crashed through the median and several traffic signals poles.
Canadian Teen Arrested For Sending Cops To Toms River School
TOMS RIVER – A teenager in Edmonton, Canada was charged in a swatting incident that put the area of Toms River Intermediate East on high alert. “Swatting” is when someone makes a prank call trying to get armed police officers to converge on a location. This happened on November 21 when local police were informed of a threat at the school.
I Keep Hearing About it, But When? Chick-fil-A in Toms River, NJ
I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick and Manahawkin, and it might be happening. It is happening, but just when?. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, or Toms River. Manahawkin recently...
Alleged NJ carjackers caught after stealing car with flat tire: police
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ (PIX11) — Three alleged carjackers in New Jersey didn’t get far in Englishtown on Wednesday morning; they allegedly stole a car with a flat tire. The victim had been parked at an Englishtown Walgreens waiting for AAA, police said. As she waited, three people allegedly forced her from her Mazda. The woman, who […]
Police ID teen driver in fatal Lynbrook crash as former Roosevelt HS football player
According to police, Nasir Reid, was behind the wheel of a BMW on Ocean Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday.
Seaside Heights police officers make shocking water rescue on Thanksgiving
Two Seaside Heights police officers were out taking the department police boat on Thanksgiving when they spotted an unexpected sight: a small dog, clinging to life in the water.
14-Year-Old Male From Edmonton, Canada Charged For Toms River, NJ Swatting Incidents
November 29, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Toms River Polie reported that on Monday, November 21, 2022, police were dispatched to…
Rumson Police Alert Public to Area Home Burglaries
Stressing that they are “NOT believed to be tied to the ongoing car theft issue that is plaguing the state,” Rumson police alerted the public to a rash of home burglaries in the area. The burglaries, they said in a social media post, have hit some towns in...
5 Schools in Monroe Twp., NJ, District Close For Days Over Internet ‘Safety concerns’
MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Schools in the Monroe Township school district in Gloucester County are closed again Thursday because of internet problems. All five schools in the district have been closed since Tuesday, parents told 6 ABC Action News. At first it was blamed on a problem with the school's wireless service.
5 Of the Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ, Let’s Add to the List
Brick is crazy with traffic, especially right now with the holiday traffic. There are several on my list, mostly chosen by you. Please add to my list on the Facebook comments or email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. We have a lot of busy intersections we have to encounter every day living here in Ocean County. Send me those intersections in Brick that drive you crazy.
Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Looking to Identify Man Caught on Camera
Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying what the man may have done, other than to reveal they'd like to talk with him in reference to an ongoing investigation. If you can...
Man Injured In One-Car Crash In Brick
BRICK – A man was sent to the hospital after crashing his car on Jack Martin Boulevard Tuesday night, police said. Brick Sgt. Joseph Rossi said the driver was initially trapped inside the car, but was able to extricate himself. The man was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Local Resident Nearly Scammed by Fake JCP&L Agent
A local resident was nearly scammed by a fake JCP&L representative, but luckily, he knew how to protect himself. The resident, who realized it was a scam and played along, told TLS the conversation went as follows:. 9:25am:. Call from 732-456-7255. Scammers: Hi, is this <name>? I am calling from...
Retired Atlantic City police officer kills ex-girlfriend, himself
A retired Atlantic City police officer is dead after fatally shooting his former girlfriend, according to an investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. William Beattie and Erin Gatier, both 47, were found dead inside her Deptford Township home by police doing a well-being check Monday, according to the report.
Police: Manalapan woman carjacked while waiting for roadside assistance
A Manalapan woman was targeted in a carjacking while waiting for roadside assistance Wednesday morning.
Jersey Shore communities hammered with rain, winds
New Jersey dealt with some serious winds and rain on Wednesday. Residents in beach communities such as Belmar took precautions by bringing down holiday decorations. People also took similar precautions in Point Pleasant Beach.
