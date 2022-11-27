Swinney gives postgame injury update on sophomore receiver

Following Clemson’s 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an injury update on sophomore wide receiver Beaux Collins.

Collins left the game with an injury in the second quarter and did not return. He came out of the locker room after halftime in street clothes with a sling.

“It’s his shoulder again. His shoulder came back out,” Swinney said. “I appreciate him trying to really push through. It’s something that we’ve got to fix after the season. But he really wanted to play and was close last week, but it just came back out. We were hoping that we could make it through the rest of the season. But it was a great play, big play, and I hate that happened to him. But I appreciate his effort.”

Collins, who sustained a separated shoulder against Notre Dame on Nov. 5, missed the Tigers’ previous two games before returning to action against the Gamecocks.

In the second quarter, Collins recorded a 59-yard reception from DJ Uiagalelei, tying Clemson’s longest play from scrimmage of the season, a 59-yarder from Uiagalelei to Antonio Williams at Florida State.

