Tyneka Johnson, slain Walmart worker, remembered as 'loving, beautiful soul'

By Tyler Layne
 5 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- A 22-year-old woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart is being remembered by a friend as a "real loving, beautiful soul."

Tyneka Johnson was one of six employees shot and killed by store manager, 31-year-old Andre Bing, Tuesday night before he turned the gun on himself, investigators said. Several others were injured in the shooting and two are still recovering in the hospital.

Thomas Jones

Thomas Jones told CBS 6 that Johnson was a "really good friend" of his and only wanted the best for him and everyone around her.

"Tyneka taught me a lot in these last couple years about life. She always wanted me to be so kind to others," Jones wrote in a social media tribute to Johnson. "Her smile lit up every room I was in when we’d come in contact, no matter whether it was over the phone or in person."

Tyneka Johnson

Jones said Johnson was the good in his heart, keeping him balanced and sane.

"The friendship we shared will never be matched or replaced. She showed me how you really [are supposed] to love somebody," Jones said.

Johnson's aunt Sonya told CBS News earlier this week that losing Johnson was a "pain you can't even describe."

"How do you know you go out to go to work and you not coming home?" Sonya said.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Remembering workers slain at Virginia Walmart

This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows top row from left, Randy Blevins, Fernando Chavez-Barron, Lorenzo Gamble, and bottom row from left, Tyneka Johnson, Brian Pendleton and Kellie Pyle, who Chesapeake police identified as six victims of a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart store in Chesapeake.

In addition to Johnson, 70-year-old Randall Blevins, 43-year-old Lorenzo Gamble, 38-year-old Brian Pendleton, 52-year-old Kellie Pyle and 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron were killed in the shooting. Police said the first shots fired by the gunman were in the store's breakroom.

Police and the FBI completed their crime scene investigation Saturday at the Walmart. Chesapeake officials said the company will determine the next steps surrounding the store's future.

"We’ll continue focusing our attention on offering support to our associates, families and loved ones in every way possible. We will work very closely with our associates and rely on their input to determine the best time to reopen the store," Walmart said in a statement Saturday.

PHOTOS: Walmart manager opens fire in break room in Chesapeake store

A motive remains unclear, but a "death note" found on Bing's phone and released by Chesapeake officials claimed that he had issues with some associates who would "laugh at" and "mock" him.

However, a former Walmart supervisor who worked closely with a majority of the deceased told CBS 6 none of the employees were a "threat" to the suspect. S he described the employees as kind, always smiling, and many kept to themselves.

Jones said he has cried everyday since Johnson's death but will continue to honor her name.

"See you on the other side baby girl," Jones wrote. "I love you forever. This hurt won’t ever go away."

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

