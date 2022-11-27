ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
ANGOLA, NY
2 On Your Side

Beacon Grille to bring open cooking concept to Allen Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A long vacant retail shop at 185 Allen St. will reopen in late spring as the Beacon Grille after renovations. The project comes from husband-wife team Amanda and Bruce Wieszala, who bring decades of combined experience in the hospitality industry from local eateries including the former Bourbon & Butter, Tappo and the Curtis Hotel.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

RFPs sought for Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state is seeking Request For Proposals (RFP) to redevelop the Buffalo Outer Harbor's Terminal A. The project includes the sale of the land and multiple buildings, including the 550,000-square-foot building that has been vacant for several years. The property...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Holiday Valley Resort opening with fresh snow

ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Holiday Valley operations are set to reopen after the lake effect snowstorm swept through Ellicottville Wednesday and covered the entire resort in 8 inches of snow. Lifts are set to start operating again between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Tickets will...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie IDA eyes largest subsidy package in years

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Erie County Industrial Development Agency is entertaining a request for the largest package of tax breaks it has awarded in the past five years. The $11.8 million in tax breaks for Sonwil Distribution work out to $621,000 per new job. In addition to hiring 19 new workers, the company would relocate 22 of its current employees.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Bean Bastard plans expansion through franchises

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years after opening, a Buffalo coffee roastery plans to expand its reach through franchising. Bean Bastard Coffee has finalized the registration process with the state to begin selling franchise locations for the business, which includes coffee roasted at an off-site location in Bowmansville, a café business as well as retail and wholesale products.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Once targeted for demolition, East Side building is revived as apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Side building once targeted for demolition has been revived as a residential complex in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. In August, the former Jankowski Cigar Factory building at 595 Fillmore Ave. reopened as the Cigar Factory Apartments, the $2.4 million centerpiece of a redevelopment effort by the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

'Left-handed Bandit' gaining a positive reputation

Tyshaun Tyson has an interesting nickname and is developing a reputation as a rising artist in Western New York. A Buffalo man, and graduate of Performing Arts High School and Buffalo State College, Tyson now makes a living as an artist and creator in Buffalo. He paints murals, works on canvas, designs T-shirts and logos.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Cheektowaga holds annual tree lighting

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga held its annual tree lighting ceremony Monday night. Folks gathered in front of the Town Hall to ring in the holiday season together. Town officials also encouraged everyone to bring some brand new hats and gloves to help the Boys and Girls...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Santa arrives in style for annual tree lighting in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — Hundreds turned out to Firemen's Park in Depew Monday night for the annual lighting of the village Christmas tree. "This is one of those events that the village takes pride in bringing the residents together, much like our concerts do during the summertime," said Mayor Kevin Peterson.
DEPEW, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

