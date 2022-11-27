Read full article on original website
Code Blue 32 issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County Thursday night and Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather turns colder in the Buffalo area on the first day of meteorological winter, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday night and during the day Friday. The following overnight shelters will...
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
Five groups register for pre-bidding tour of Buffalo Niagara Marriott
AMHERST, N.Y. — Interest is strong among potential bidders for the Buffalo Niagara Marriott, judging by the number of groups registered for a pre-bidding tour, according to the national auctioneers in charge of the sale. Representatives from Ten-X Commercial say at least five groups have registered for tours this...
November 2022 ranks as one of the snowiest Novembers on record for Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a historic lake effect snowstorm in the middle of the month, it's no surprise that this past November ranks as one of the snowiest on record for Buffalo. A total of 36.9 inches of snow fell in November of 2022, making it the second snowiest...
Beacon Grille to bring open cooking concept to Allen Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A long vacant retail shop at 185 Allen St. will reopen in late spring as the Beacon Grille after renovations. The project comes from husband-wife team Amanda and Bruce Wieszala, who bring decades of combined experience in the hospitality industry from local eateries including the former Bourbon & Butter, Tappo and the Curtis Hotel.
RFPs sought for Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state is seeking Request For Proposals (RFP) to redevelop the Buffalo Outer Harbor's Terminal A. The project includes the sale of the land and multiple buildings, including the 550,000-square-foot building that has been vacant for several years. The property...
Holiday Valley Resort opening with fresh snow
ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Holiday Valley operations are set to reopen after the lake effect snowstorm swept through Ellicottville Wednesday and covered the entire resort in 8 inches of snow. Lifts are set to start operating again between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Tickets will...
Erie IDA eyes largest subsidy package in years
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Erie County Industrial Development Agency is entertaining a request for the largest package of tax breaks it has awarded in the past five years. The $11.8 million in tax breaks for Sonwil Distribution work out to $621,000 per new job. In addition to hiring 19 new workers, the company would relocate 22 of its current employees.
Bean Bastard plans expansion through franchises
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years after opening, a Buffalo coffee roastery plans to expand its reach through franchising. Bean Bastard Coffee has finalized the registration process with the state to begin selling franchise locations for the business, which includes coffee roasted at an off-site location in Bowmansville, a café business as well as retail and wholesale products.
Once targeted for demolition, East Side building is revived as apartments
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Side building once targeted for demolition has been revived as a residential complex in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. In August, the former Jankowski Cigar Factory building at 595 Fillmore Ave. reopened as the Cigar Factory Apartments, the $2.4 million centerpiece of a redevelopment effort by the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services.
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
ConnectLife annual basketball showcase with Buffalo Police Athletic League begins Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 5th annual Connect Life basketball showcase, is an event organized by the Buffalo Police Athletic League. Connect Life helps people help others, "As a federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organization and community blood bank, we save and enhance lives through organ, eye, tissue and blood donations."
Voting opens for Erie County 'Name a Plow' contest
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Public Works announced Thursday that voting is now open for its 'Name a Plow' contest. People are asked to pick 10 names. There are two categories to vote on: Top 5 from the finalists' category and 5 from the finalists under 18.
East Aurora man fends off diabetes by losing 195 pounds over two years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years ago this month, Robert Skutnik of East Aurora had an eye-opening experience at the cardiologist. "I got on the scale there I was 427 pounds," he recalled. Not long after, Robert lost his mother, who he was caring for at the time. "That was...
Black Monarchy flagship store vandalized after Small Business Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the overnight hours, after Small Business Saturday, a Buffalo business was the target of vandals. Black Monarchy on West Utica Street had their door smashed out, and in an Instagram post on Sunday, the owners of the shop say they are "both devastated and heartbroken by this violation."
'Left-handed Bandit' gaining a positive reputation
Tyshaun Tyson has an interesting nickname and is developing a reputation as a rising artist in Western New York. A Buffalo man, and graduate of Performing Arts High School and Buffalo State College, Tyson now makes a living as an artist and creator in Buffalo. He paints murals, works on canvas, designs T-shirts and logos.
Town of Cheektowaga holds annual tree lighting
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga held its annual tree lighting ceremony Monday night. Folks gathered in front of the Town Hall to ring in the holiday season together. Town officials also encouraged everyone to bring some brand new hats and gloves to help the Boys and Girls...
Santa arrives in style for annual tree lighting in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. — Hundreds turned out to Firemen's Park in Depew Monday night for the annual lighting of the village Christmas tree. "This is one of those events that the village takes pride in bringing the residents together, much like our concerts do during the summertime," said Mayor Kevin Peterson.
WNY legal analyst and attorney provides perspective on case in UK tied to Tops mass shooter
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A court case happening across the Atlantic Ocean is being connected to the mass shooting that happened here in Buffalo earlier this year. The case involves 19-year-old Daniel Harris from Derbyshire, England who was just convicted of five counts of encouraging terrorism for videos he uploaded to the internet over the past two years.
Buffalo business determined to bounce back after weekend break-in
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Surveillance video from outside a small business in Buffalo's Five Points neighborhood could be what helps Buffalo Police figure out who broke in and stole cash and other items over the weekend. The husband and wife duo that runs Black Monarchy told 2 On Your Side...
