Moped crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a moped crash early Saturday morning in Pickens County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Financial Boulevard near Woodbine Road.

Troopers said a 2018 Jiju moped was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 33-year-old Dayton Keith Simons, of Easley.

SCHP is investigating the crash at this time.

