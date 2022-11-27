Moped crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a moped crash early Saturday morning in Pickens County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Financial Boulevard near Woodbine Road.
Troopers said a 2018 Jiju moped was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 33-year-old Dayton Keith Simons, of Easley.
SCHP is investigating the crash at this time.
