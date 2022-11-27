Read full article on original website
JSO: Man dead after shooting on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says they initially received a call of a reported shooting around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Jana Lane North. When they arrived at the scene,...
JSO: Man on scooter killed trying to cross Merrill Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a traffic crash on Merrill Road Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 9:15 p.m., an elderly male was riding a scooter and trying to cross Merrill Road in the 7000 block. That's when police say a...
JSO responding to reported shooting on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting on the Westside. The incident happened in the 7500 block of Jana Lane North, police say. Police are expected to give additional information at 9 p.m.
Jacksonville clinic burglarized multiples times, suspect at large
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for a person seen in surveillance video burglarizing a Jacksonville clinic. The CEO of Jacksonville’s E-Med Medical Group says he broke into their facility and stole a big screen TV. This is just one of several burglaries the business has had in...
Jacksonville community still without mailboxes after original unit vandalized
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Each week John Darnell drives to his local post office. Not by choice, but because it’s the only way he can get his mail. He says someone broke into this shared community mailbox in Holiday Hill back in February. “Came home to get my mail...
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
Deadly crash on Merrill Road closes all EB lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a traffic crash on Merrill Road Thursday night. First Coast News has learned that a man on a scooter was hit by a vehicle and killed in the 7000 block Merrill Road. All EB lanes are closed due to a traffic...
7-year-old missing in Jacksonville found after Amber Alert
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The child mentioned in this story has been found. Photographs of her have been removed because she is a minor. The adult she was traveling with has also been found. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert Sunday night for 7-year-old Kaitlyn...
Ask Anthony: Tesla troubles solved for Jacksonville family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an "Ask Anthony" update on a Jacksonville family with Tesla troubles. Samantha Hanes and her husband were excited to lease a brand-new Tesla X in August. They're familiar with the popular electric cars. "I currently have a Tesla and I like the current car...
Man taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after Northside shooting, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting on the Northside, Wednesday morning. A man in his 20s was shot multiple times in the right side of his chest and was taken to the hospital, police said. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the...
VERIFY: Yes, Lakeshore Middle was on lockdown, but no threat was found
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Schools has determined there is no threat on campus at Lake Shore Middle. Circling online are rumors about a weapon on campus or a suspicious person. This comes a day after several Georgia schools faced hoax threats. Let's verify what we know at this...
Man charged in connection to disappearing cats in Jacksonville previously fired from pet resort
First Coast News is learning more about a Jacksonville man charged in connection to several missing cats later dead in the Springfield neighborhood. Blake Miles, 35, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and petit theft, police said. Miles has a criminal history in Jacksonville with multiple arrests dating back...
Witness showed police texts from woman arrested after AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the arrest of a woman listed as the “abductor” in a Florida AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a Jacksonville girl. We told you Monday that 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer is facing charges of false imprisonment and...
DCPS: Lockdown lifted at Woodland Acres Elementary, dismissal progressing as normal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A code red lockdown has been lifted at an Arlington elementary school Thursday and all students are safe, according to the Duval County School District. The district says Woodland Acres was placed on a code red due to a report of a man who was possibly armed on the campus. However, the district said that the situation at the school has since been resolved.
Reports: Island Pointe Apartments failed 4 fire inspections since 2017
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department fire inspection reports show that Island Pointe Apartment Complex has failed four fire inspections since 2017. The most recent in August, three months after a fire ripped through the complex during tropical storm Nicole. April Crews was one of several residents...
1800's shipwreck revealed on Little Talbot Island
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shipwreck has been revealed on the First Coast. Wooded beams protrude out of the sand, the remnants of a ship from the 1800’s, according to Archaeologist Chuck Meide with the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program. They are investigating the wreckage this week, now...
Police: Man crushed between truck and trailer in Maxwell House parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed when he was caught between a truck and trailer in the parking lot of the Maxwell House Coffee Company Building in Downtown Jacksonville, police said. First responders were dispatched to the parking lot around 11:35 a.m. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department...
Charge reduced for JSO corrections officer charged with battery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Corrections officer initially arrested for battery has had his charged reduced, according to court documents. Brandon Freeman, 30, was arrested on July 17 of this year, said Undersheriff Nick Burgos at a press conference. "It happened on the Northside, near the boat ramp,...
Missing 7-year-old girl found safe, FDLE says
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said an Amber Alert issued for a 7-year-old has been resolved. The 7-year-old girl had gone missing from Jacksonville on Saturday. According to FDLE, the child was later found safe Sunday night.
Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies say
An Orange Park woman was arrested on Thanksgiving for three counts of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and possession of marijuana, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.
