ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

JSO: Man dead after shooting on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says they initially received a call of a reported shooting around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Jana Lane North. When they arrived at the scene,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

7-year-old missing in Jacksonville found after Amber Alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The child mentioned in this story has been found. Photographs of her have been removed because she is a minor. The adult she was traveling with has also been found. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert Sunday night for 7-year-old Kaitlyn...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

DCPS: Lockdown lifted at Woodland Acres Elementary, dismissal progressing as normal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A code red lockdown has been lifted at an Arlington elementary school Thursday and all students are safe, according to the Duval County School District. The district says Woodland Acres was placed on a code red due to a report of a man who was possibly armed on the campus. However, the district said that the situation at the school has since been resolved.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

1800's shipwreck revealed on Little Talbot Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shipwreck has been revealed on the First Coast. Wooded beams protrude out of the sand, the remnants of a ship from the 1800’s, according to Archaeologist Chuck Meide with the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program. They are investigating the wreckage this week, now...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WESH

Missing 7-year-old girl found safe, FDLE says

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said an Amber Alert issued for a 7-year-old has been resolved. The 7-year-old girl had gone missing from Jacksonville on Saturday. According to FDLE, the child was later found safe Sunday night.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy