Southern Jaguars (3-4) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -9.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs play Southern. The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 at home. Louisiana Tech is seventh in C-USA in...

RUSTON, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO