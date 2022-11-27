ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Sources: Oregon OC Emerges As Candidate for ASU Head Coach Vacancy

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIPBI_0jOgBQ3R00

Dillingham would be the youngest head coach in the Power 5.

Arizona State is moving closer to hiring their top target as their next coach.

Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has emerged as the leading candidate to be the next coach of the Sun Devils, sources told Sports Illustrated ‘s Ross Dellenger.

The 32-year-old Arizona State alum reportedly was long-expected to be the Sun Devils’ top choice once they fired Herm Edwards earlier this season. If the hiring is made official, Dillingham will be the youngest Power 5 head coach in the country.

Dillingham has spent time as an assistant under Gus Malzahn at Auburn and Mike Norvell at Memphis. As Oregon’s offensive coordinator under coach Dan Lanning, Dillingham’s offense ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in passing yards (288.4 yards per game), second in rushing yards (223.0 yards per game) and second in scoring offense (40.2 points per game).

More College Football Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
WWEEK

Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate

On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
OREGON STATE
Greyson F

Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town

A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

112K+
Followers
44K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy