numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (foot) questionable for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Walker continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Walker's Friday...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Serge Ibaka (illness) out on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Serge Ibaka (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ibaka is dealing with an illness and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Hornets on Saturday. Ibaka is averaging 8.9 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Grant Williams playing bench role for Celtics on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will come off the bench after Jaylen Brown was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to record 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (illness) not listed for Hornets on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is set to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier missed Monday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which would likely send Theo Maledon back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Dennis Schroder (personal) questionable for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder (personal) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Schroder is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday for personal reasons. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against Milwaukee. Schroder's Friday projection includes 12.1 points, 3.2...
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to return to action on Friday against Boston. Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are all probable.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with Boston. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.1 minutes against the Celtics. Dedmon's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) available for Lakers' Wednesday matchup versus Portland
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James will suit up at home against a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 46.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 25.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Mo Bamba (back) questionable for Magic Friday night
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bamba is dealing with back spasms, which is why he's missed time recently. However, it seems as though he'll have a chance of suiting up Friday night. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Clint Capela (foot) questionable for Hawks on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Capela is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with Denver. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Capela's Friday projection includes 11.1...
numberfire.com
Hawks' John Collins (ankle) out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Collins left Wednesday's game early with an ankle injury and will not recover in time to face Denver on Friday. De'Andre Hunter (hip) has also been ruled out. AJ Griffin could see more minutes with Collins sidelined.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson starting for injured Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Anderson will make the start at the four after Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out with a right calf strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 28.3 FanDuel points. Anderson's projection includes 9.7...
numberfire.com
Lakers rule out Troy Brown Jr. (foot) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown Jr. will sit out after he suffered a foot injury during Wednesday's morning workout. Expect Austin Reaves to see more minutes versus a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Herro is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Celtics. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Boston. Herro's Friday projection includes 21.8...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Trendon Watford for inactive Josh Hart (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Watford will make his 11th career start after Josh Hart was held out with an ankle injury. In 21.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Watford to score 20.1 FanDuel points. Watford's projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Reggie Jackson (back) available on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against the Jazz. Jackson's Wednesday projection includes 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (illness) available for Heat on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Martin will suit up after he was able to go through this morning's shootaround with an illness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against Boston on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Celtics. Robinson's Friday projection includes 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds,...
