ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Second Firework Warehouse in Florida Explodes, Sends Fireworks Flying

Fireworks in a Florida warehouse erupted in a massive chain-reaction explosion on Thursday night, which marks the second incident to occur in the Sunshine State this week. Footage from a nearby driver’s dashcam shows fireworks shooting into the sky and plumes of smoke billowing from the warehouse, all while firefighters worked to evacuate multitudes of the building’s occupants.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy