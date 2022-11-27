2 men rob Skokie bank branch
( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The FBI is asking the public’s help in tracking down two suspects who robbed a Bank of America branch in Skokie Saturday morning.
Authorities say the robbery occurred around 11:30 a.m. when the two men entered the bank at 3328 Touhy Ave. and demanded money. At least one suspect was armed with a gun.
The FBI distributed surveillance images of the masked individuals. No injuries were reported.
Anyone can offer tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.
