2 men rob Skokie bank branch

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The FBI is asking the public’s help in tracking down two suspects who robbed a Bank of America branch in Skokie Saturday morning.

Authorities say the robbery occurred around 11:30 a.m. when the two men entered the bank at 3328 Touhy Ave. and demanded money. At least one suspect was armed with a gun.

The FBI distributed surveillance images of the masked individuals. No injuries were reported.

Anyone can offer tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

