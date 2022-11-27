YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Investment Real Estate Group of Companies (IREGC) announced on Nov. 30, 2022, that they have relocated to a new headquarters in York, Pa. IREGC is now located in a 43,000-square-foot space in Downtown York, located at 320 N. George St. According to the release, this new space will provide the opportunity for future expansions to their current team of 35 employees that will be operating out of the new headquarters.

