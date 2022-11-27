Read full article on original website
Man Leads State Police On Chase Across Three Pennsylvania Counties: Reports
A 28-year-old Dillsburg man allegedly led police in three central Pennsylvania counties on a wild chase following a traffic stop on Route 15, according to news reports by multiple media outlets. It all began when Devin Michael Stough supposedly ran a red light in West Manchester Township, nearly striking an...
abc27.com
Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
abc27.com
Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit
(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
27 charged in large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Twenty-seven people were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania, according to Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the Pa. Crimes Code and the...
Route 11 southbound closed in Union Township, Snyder County
Both lanes of Route 11 southbound are closed at Hilsher’s General Store in Union Township, Snyder County, due to a multi-vehicle crash. PennDOT expects the road to be closed for approximately two hours. A detour using Peffer Valley Road, Main Street, and McNess Road is in place. Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
abc27.com
International HVAC manufacturer relocates US operations to York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration celebrated their huge manufacturing investments during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new manufacturing facility in York County on Thursday, Dec. 1. The celebration comes as an international company named Mobile Climate Control, an HVAC manufacturer for commercial vehicles, officially opened its...
WGAL
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County
TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
abc27.com
Former Dauphin County police officer allegedly stole guns, falsified time worked
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Dauphin County police officer was arrested after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker. According to Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, detectives arrested Christopher Still, who was formally employed with the Halifax Borough...
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
abc27.com
Self storage business relocates in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Investment Real Estate Group of Companies (IREGC) announced on Nov. 30, 2022, that they have relocated to a new headquarters in York, Pa. IREGC is now located in a 43,000-square-foot space in Downtown York, located at 320 N. George St. According to the release, this new space will provide the opportunity for future expansions to their current team of 35 employees that will be operating out of the new headquarters.
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to setting house, cars on fire: police
A York County man pleaded guilty to arson charges in two counties, police announced Thursday. Southern York Regional police said Robert Connor Castro, of New Freedom, took the plea in October on five counts of aggravated arson where a person is present inside a property and five counts of reckless burning or exploding.
CBD store opens in Cumberland County
A CBD retailer has opened in East Pennsboro Township. Your CBD Store-Camp Hill has opened at Camp Hill Commons at 63 Erford Road. Your CBD Store, offers a variety of CBD infused products that do not require a prescription or medical card to buy. The store only sells products manufactured by Sunmed. Products include oil tinctures, water solubles, cosmetics, gummies, and pet products. Sunmed also has a weight loss line as well.
Messiah University offering free college courses to Harrisburg residents as a path to a new life
Messiah University is offering free college courses to Harrisburg residents, but is trying to encourage more people to take advantage of the opportunity. Funded and named after Lawrence L. and Julia Z. Hoverter Charitable Foundation, the program provides tuition-free college classes to economically and educationally disadvantaged people whose circumstances have prevented them from considering a college education.
Harrisburg woman gets state prison term for West Shore arson
A Harrisburg woman will spend at least three years in state prison for torching a New Cumberland man’s apartment in a fit of rage last December, an act that left nine people temporarily homeless and sent one man to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Valerie Mesaros, 24,...
WGAL
Crews called to water rescue at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park in York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Crews were called to a water rescue Thursday morning in York County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park. Officials said a male somehow went into the water, and a bystander pulled the person out before emergency responders arrived. The person...
abc27.com
Lebanon County man arrested for allegedly stealing money from hardware store
CLEONA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cleona Borough, Lebanon County has been arrested after he allegedly stole funds from a Lebanon County hardware store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) was notified by the owners of Long Machine and Tool-G Force transmissions of suspicious activity going on within their business.
WGAL
Vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-83 northbound in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Dauphin County is shutting down a portion of Interstate 83 northbound. According to 511PA, the crash happened between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46B: US 322 East- Hershey in Harrisburg at around 10:15 p.m. All northbound lanes were closed as...
1 person dead, 1 injured after central Pa. shooting: police
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster County, police said. Columbia Borough police said shots were fired around 10:46 a.m. on the 200 block of North Second Street. One of the victims was found dead at the scene, police said. The condition...
abc27.com
No injuries after crash closes I-83 north in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
Dauphin County homebuilder garnished employee’s checks but didn’t pass on child support payments: police
Police charged the owner of a Hummelstown construction company with theft after they say he garnished a worker’s wages for child support but never passed on the money. Merill “Bud” Miller, 61, deducted $2,295 from his employee’s paychecks through November this year, but did not forward the money to the county domestic relations office as required by law, police wrote in an affidavit filed Thursday.
PennLive.com
