ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit

(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
DOVER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 11 southbound closed in Union Township, Snyder County

Both lanes of Route 11 southbound are closed at Hilsher’s General Store in Union Township, Snyder County, due to a multi-vehicle crash. PennDOT expects the road to be closed for approximately two hours. A detour using Peffer Valley Road, Main Street, and McNess Road is in place. Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
abc27.com

International HVAC manufacturer relocates US operations to York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration celebrated their huge manufacturing investments during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new manufacturing facility in York County on Thursday, Dec. 1. The celebration comes as an international company named Mobile Climate Control, an HVAC manufacturer for commercial vehicles, officially opened its...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County

TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads

There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Self storage business relocates in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Investment Real Estate Group of Companies (IREGC) announced on Nov. 30, 2022, that they have relocated to a new headquarters in York, Pa. IREGC is now located in a 43,000-square-foot space in Downtown York, located at 320 N. George St. According to the release, this new space will provide the opportunity for future expansions to their current team of 35 employees that will be operating out of the new headquarters.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

CBD store opens in Cumberland County

A CBD retailer has opened in East Pennsboro Township. Your CBD Store-Camp Hill has opened at Camp Hill Commons at 63 Erford Road. Your CBD Store, offers a variety of CBD infused products that do not require a prescription or medical card to buy. The store only sells products manufactured by Sunmed. Products include oil tinctures, water solubles, cosmetics, gummies, and pet products. Sunmed also has a weight loss line as well.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Messiah University offering free college courses to Harrisburg residents as a path to a new life

Messiah University is offering free college courses to Harrisburg residents, but is trying to encourage more people to take advantage of the opportunity. Funded and named after Lawrence L. and Julia Z. Hoverter Charitable Foundation, the program provides tuition-free college classes to economically and educationally disadvantaged people whose circumstances have prevented them from considering a college education.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon County man arrested for allegedly stealing money from hardware store

CLEONA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cleona Borough, Lebanon County has been arrested after he allegedly stole funds from a Lebanon County hardware store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) was notified by the owners of Long Machine and Tool-G Force transmissions of suspicious activity going on within their business.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

No injuries after crash closes I-83 north in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Dauphin County homebuilder garnished employee’s checks but didn’t pass on child support payments: police

Police charged the owner of a Hummelstown construction company with theft after they say he garnished a worker’s wages for child support but never passed on the money. Merill “Bud” Miller, 61, deducted $2,295 from his employee’s paychecks through November this year, but did not forward the money to the county domestic relations office as required by law, police wrote in an affidavit filed Thursday.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy