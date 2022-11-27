Christian Pulisic may have been taken to the hospital for scans of his abdominal injury, but the forward left little doubt about his playing status for Saturday. Weston McKennie revealed Tuesday that when he texted the star forward to see how he was doing, Pulisic responded, “Best believe I'll be ready on Saturday.” The U.S. is set to play the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the knockout round after Pulisic’s first-ever World Cup goal.

2 DAYS AGO