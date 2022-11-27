Read full article on original website
USMNT’s Christian Pulisic Vows to Play Saturday vs. Netherlands
Christian Pulisic may have been taken to the hospital for scans of his abdominal injury, but the forward left little doubt about his playing status for Saturday. Weston McKennie revealed Tuesday that when he texted the star forward to see how he was doing, Pulisic responded, “Best believe I'll be ready on Saturday.” The U.S. is set to play the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the knockout round after Pulisic’s first-ever World Cup goal.
South Korea beats Portugal 2-1 at World Cup after late goal
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Hwang Hee-chan gave South Korea hope at the World Cup by scoring in stoppage time to help his team beat Portugal 2-1 Friday. South Korea was now waiting to see if that was enough to qualify in second place in Group H. Portugal had...
