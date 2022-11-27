Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performed his new single "Masterpiece" in front of a backdrop of the Detroit city skyline Thursday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Ray, whose new album "Mob" was released Friday, performed the song on a set with a video screen displaying the Renaissance Center and the Detroit River behind him. From where he was positioned, on park bench next to a street light in what was fashioned to resemble the hazy wee hours of the morning, Metro Detroiters likely noticed that technically he would have been in Windsor.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO