Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: How No. 25 Buckeyes hope to ‘build off’ tough environments at Duke, Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to travel to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, kick off road stretchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Detroit News
Former Michigan QB, captain Cade McNamara transfers to Iowa
Ann Arbor – Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who led Michigan to a 12-2 season and Big Ten championship last season, has transferred to Iowa. McNamara, voted a captain before this season at Michigan, entered his name in the NCAA Transfer portal this week. He announced his decision Thursday.
Detroit News
Scouting report: Michigan football vs. Purdue, Big Ten championship game
▶ Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News breaks down the Wolverines’ matchup against Purdue in the Big Ten championship game. Key matchup. J.J. MCCARTHY VS. PURDUE PASS RUSH. With Michigan running back Blake Corum out with knee surgery, the focus...
Detroit News
Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh, Jake Moody, Mike Morris win Big Ten Awards
Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year after leading the Wolverines to a 12-0 regular season and a second straight win over Ohio State. Edge rusher Mike Morris won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and kicker Jake Moody was voted Big Ten Kicker of the Year for the second straight year. The Coach of the Year and defensive and specialists teams were announced Tuesday, and the offensive teams will be revealed Wednesday on Big Ten Network.
Detroit News
Mazi Smith, Michigan defensive lineman, charged with carrying concealed weapon
Ann Arbor — Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith was charged with a felony after allegedly being found carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle in October. Smith, a co-captain, has continued to practice and play with the Wolverines since the Oct. 7 incident, including at Indiana a day after the offense allegedly occurred. Despite the weapons charge, he will continue to be allowed to participate with the team, according to a statement from Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel.
Detroit News
Michigan's four-star, edge-rushing commit Acheampong leaves to Miami
Michigan has lost a top commitment to the 2023 class as four-star edge rusher Collins Acheampong from Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic, flipped his commitment from Michigan to Miami (Fla.), he announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder was the Wolverines’ second-highest ranked commit behind four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta. He originally...
Detroit News
Michigan basketball can't hold off No. 3 Virginia, falls in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Ann Arbor — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has had its share of thrilling battles, memorable moments and upsets over the past two decades. With the curtains closing on the interconference series after this season, Michigan looked like it was on its way to writing a fitting final chapter. Instead,...
Detroit News
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
Detroit News
A record number of Wayne County murder suspects are out on bond. Police, prosecutor are worried
Detroit — At least 31 people charged with murder in Wayne County are free on bond with GPS tethers, an unprecedented number that concerns public safety officials, while bail reform proponents insist the ongoing effort to release more defendants awaiting trial will result in a fairer system. Judges and...
Detroit News
Watch: Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performs on 'Jimmy Fallon'
Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performed his new single "Masterpiece" in front of a backdrop of the Detroit city skyline Thursday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Ray, whose new album "Mob" was released Friday, performed the song on a set with a video screen displaying the Renaissance Center and the Detroit River behind him. From where he was positioned, on park bench next to a street light in what was fashioned to resemble the hazy wee hours of the morning, Metro Detroiters likely noticed that technically he would have been in Windsor.
Detroit News
Prefix on M1: How a stealthy auto supplier got a Woodward showcase
Pontiac — They’re the most interesting company you’ve never heard of. But now they’ve getting a Woodward store front. Prefix Corporation broke ground on its Performance Vehicle Service Center at M1 Concourse car club and race track this week in Pontiac. A successful Detroit auto supplier, Prefix is one of many companies with genius engineering capabilities that make stuff for household names like Dodge, Ford and Chevy — but are sworn by nondisclosure agreements to ensure you never know who they are.
Detroit News
2 sought in non-fatal Nov. 18 shooting on Detroit's east side
Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find two men who in mid-November shot and wounded a woman sitting in a vehicle on the city's east side. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the 18100 block of Cornwall near Mack Avenue and Moran Road, officials said.
Detroit News
15 restaurants that opened in Metro Detroit in November, plus some that closed
November was a gangbusters month for new places to eat around Metro Detroit. Some restaurants opened after years of planning, and others seemed to pop up out of nowhere. While local and national chains continued to expand around the tri-county, we also got a handful of new independent businesses including a barbecue joint in Hazel Park, an Asian-influenced steakhouse in downtown Detroit and Cuban and Colombian cuisine for Clinton Township.
Detroit News
Developers detail $1.5B District Detroit mixed-use plan
Detroit — Community members who met with developers Tuesday evening to hear about the proposed $1.5 billion joint venture between the Ilitch family organization and developer Stephen Ross had key questions about the mixed-use development plan including affordable housing, jobs and if the plan would materialize. The meeting at...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on man wanted in fatal Nov. 23 shooting
Detroit police are asking the public to help find a man wanted in connection with the fatal Nov. 23 shooting of an 18-year-old on the city's west side. Officials said the shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, outside of a residence in the 9200 block of Pierson Street near Joy Road and Trinity Street and Rouge Park.
Detroit News
Funding doubled for Detroit, Windsor communities affected by Howe Bridge
An investment plan designed to help Detroit and Windsor communities impacted by the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is doubling in size, bridge officials announced Wednesday. The Community Organization Investment ― which provides funding to support programming, events and small infrastructure improvements in Southwest Detroit's Delray and West...
Detroit News
Detroit girl, 2, allegedly kidnapped by father found safe
A 2-year-old Detroit girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her father at knifepoint Sunday has been found safe, police said. Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said Miyah Macon was "returned and is doing fine." He said the police are not releasing any further information, but said her father dropped the toddler off with a relative.
Detroit News
Lawsuit filed against Detroit's ShotSpotter contracts
Detroit — The Detroit Justice Center along with Sugar Law Center and Schulz Law filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of community members against Detroit City Council's $8.5 million expansion of ShotSpotter surveillance technology. The lawsuit filed in Third Circuit Court alleges that over the course of the approval...
Detroit News
Man, woman shot, wounded while driving in Southfield
Southfield — A man and a woman were wounded late Thursday after being shot at while in a vehicle traveling on Ten Mile, police said. The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the area of Ten Mile and Greenfield roads, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the two were in a vehicle heading east on Ten Mile when a suspect shot at them.
Detroit News
Michigan State University trustee resigns, citing lack of transparency
Pat O'Keefe is resigning from the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, citing concerns with a lack of transparency and slow cultural change since Larry Nassar was exposed as a serial sexual predator. In O'Keefe's letter of resignation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Republican businessman from Troy said he was...
Detroit News
Tennessee woman found in car trunk in Dearborn was assaulted before
Three months before a Tennessee woman's body was found Sunday in a car trunk in Dearborn, the 31-year-old mother told police she was assaulted by the woman driving the car while the two were dating. Dominique Hardwick, who also died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was arrested in late...
