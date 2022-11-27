View the original article to see embedded media. Former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. While his name was once in conversations of the greatest receivers of all time, it is now in news stories of controversy. According to FOX 13, Tampa Bay police issued a warrant for Brown on Thursday for domestic violence charges against his ex-fiancée. Brown is not communicating and in a police standoff as of Thursday evening.

