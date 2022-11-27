ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

NBC Connecticut

West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford

A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

2 killed in crash on I-91 North in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday on Interstate 91 North in North Haven. State police said a car went down an embankment just before Exit 12, hit a tree, and then caught on fire. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Milford I-95 south rest area reopens after deadly crash

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rest area along Interstate 95 south in Milford is back open Wednesday after a deadly crash. State police said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a car. A man drove his Nissan Altima into the rear end of a tractor trailer, police said. The...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Deadly crash closes rest area on I-95 in Milford

Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Triple shooting in Waterbury

Dr. Amy Sanders, Director of the Hartford HealthCare Memory Care Center, talks about a potential treatment for Alzheimer's.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: 1 hurt in overnight Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot overnight on Main St. in Hartford, according to police. At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Friday, public safety dispatchers said they received notification from their ShotSpotter detection system that a shooting took place in the area of 3281 Main St. The area is...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: NY, MA focal points in search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer

Illumination's 'The Grinch' will be showing on the Connecticut Science Center's big screen. A 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 2, including an Early Warning Weather Alert for Saturday.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen shot in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon. Waterbury police said they responded to a “shots fired” complaint in the area of 1308 East Main St. just before 5 p.m. Officers discovered evidence that shots had indeed been fired...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

New Haven police investigate double stabbing on Grand Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a double stabbing that happened overnight on Wednesday. The stabbing took place on Grande Avenue between Poplar Street and Ferry Street. Police have not released any details regarding what may have caused the incident, who was involved, or the extent of any injuries from the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 2 Alarm Fire

Structure fire at 2180 Seaview Ave. Upon arrival, BFD reported a fire on all floors of 3 story multi-family dwelling. All occupants are out of the building and being evaluated by EMS. No report of serious injuries at this time. 9 adults were displaced. Red Cross contacted. 2022-12-01@4:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire–...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two stabbing victims were reportedly brought a hospital in New Haven on Thursday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the victims were stabbed in the area of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m. They were either dropped off or drove themselves to Yale New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT

