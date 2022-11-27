ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa Zoo welcomes reindeer for holiday season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You won't have to go to the North Pole to see reindeer this season. The Tulsa Zoo will have reindeer for guests to meet starting December 3. The reindeer will be available to guests at no additional cost from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 17.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Tulsa King' renewed for second season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "Tulsa King" has been renewed for a second season according to the official Tulsa King Facebook page. Season one of the series starring Sylvester Stallone can be viewed exclusively on Paramount+
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

University of Tulsa flips switch on over 1 million lights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa flipped the switch on a million blue and white lights at Chapman Commons Thursday night. This year’s expanded decorating took workers 1,100 hours to string lights on Chapman Commons, Dietler Commons, and Jackson Commons. TU provided cocoa and cider, free...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

NewsChannel 8 hosting Spread the Warmth blanket drive

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Help make this winter a little cozier for people in need. Please consider donating to NewsChannel 8’s Spread the Warmth blanket drive from December 5 through January 7. Restore Hope Ministries in Tulsa will give the blankets to families right here in our community.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Austin-based High 5 entertainment to expand in Jenks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — High 5, an upscale family entertainment company based in Austin, Texas, is planning to move into the Oklahoma Aquarium development near the Riverwalk Crossing. The Oklahoma location will feature traditional High 5 attractions, including 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena, axe throwing,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

University of Tulsa unveils Land Acknowledgement plaque

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa held a ceremony Tuesday night to unveil its Land Acknowledgement plaque. TU's Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the TU Native American Student Association and the TU Native American Law Student Association held the event to acknowledge that TU's main campus sits on Muscogee land.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Body of 21-year-old man found at Tulsa recycling plant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they responded to a body found at a recycling plant near 11th and Peoria Tuesday. The body of 21-year-old Juan Rolland Jr. was found among debris picked up by a recycling truck, officers said. Police do not believe this case is a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 dead after collision with tractor-trailer on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people are dead after a driver crashed into a tractor-trailer on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Tulsa woman Sarah Ready, 29, was driving an Infiniti sedan with two passengers heading eastbound when she made an unsafe...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Brand new fire engine delivered to Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A brand new fire engine was delivered to Tulsa International Airport on Monday. They say this one will replace a 1992 E-One Titan truck. TIA also says the engine is not red like traditional firetrucks people may see on the street because the Federal Aviation Administration requires airport fire engines to be painted lime-yellow for higher visibility.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said one person died Tuesday evening. On Nov. 29 around 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched near 51st and Sheridan for an injury crash involving a motorcycle and minivan. While officers were en route, dispatch notified them that citizens were attempting to perform life-saving...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 74-year-old Broken Arrow woman died after a crash involving a semi in Creek County Wednesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on eastbound Turner Turnpike near Depew. Betty Turner, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff after...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

