Tulsa Zoo welcomes reindeer for holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You won't have to go to the North Pole to see reindeer this season. The Tulsa Zoo will have reindeer for guests to meet starting December 3. The reindeer will be available to guests at no additional cost from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 17.
'Tulsa King' renewed for second season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "Tulsa King" has been renewed for a second season according to the official Tulsa King Facebook page. Season one of the series starring Sylvester Stallone can be viewed exclusively on Paramount+
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
University of Tulsa flips switch on over 1 million lights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa flipped the switch on a million blue and white lights at Chapman Commons Thursday night. This year’s expanded decorating took workers 1,100 hours to string lights on Chapman Commons, Dietler Commons, and Jackson Commons. TU provided cocoa and cider, free...
NewsChannel 8 hosting Spread the Warmth blanket drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Help make this winter a little cozier for people in need. Please consider donating to NewsChannel 8’s Spread the Warmth blanket drive from December 5 through January 7. Restore Hope Ministries in Tulsa will give the blankets to families right here in our community.
Funeral services announced for Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Red Dirt country music artist Jake Flint reportedly died in his sleep early Sunday, Nov. 26. The day before, he was marrying his partner Brenda Wilson. Flint was 37 years old. No official cause of death has been determined at this time. The family...
Salvation Army working to help 5,500 children this holiday at toy drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's Giving Tuesday, a day built on the idea of practicing radical generosity. We have the perfect opportunity for you to be part of the global effort and help those in need right here in our community through the Salvation Army Toy Drive. This year...
Austin-based High 5 entertainment to expand in Jenks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — High 5, an upscale family entertainment company based in Austin, Texas, is planning to move into the Oklahoma Aquarium development near the Riverwalk Crossing. The Oklahoma location will feature traditional High 5 attractions, including 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena, axe throwing,...
Food on the Move to fight food insecurities in north Tulsa with 'The Food Home'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Getting groceries in north Tulsa can be a trek. "We gotta go way out of out of like you say you're almost out of town just to get to a decent store," Kennie Wallace said. Wallace says there are not many nearby options for healthy...
University of Tulsa unveils Land Acknowledgement plaque
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa held a ceremony Tuesday night to unveil its Land Acknowledgement plaque. TU's Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the TU Native American Student Association and the TU Native American Law Student Association held the event to acknowledge that TU's main campus sits on Muscogee land.
Wind causes fire to spread to multiple homes, structures in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., the Tulsa Fire Department received a call of a structure on fire near East 81st Place and South Lewis Avenue near Oral Roberts University. TFD says due to the strong winds, the fire spread to two additional structures, causing a...
Body of 21-year-old man found at Tulsa recycling plant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they responded to a body found at a recycling plant near 11th and Peoria Tuesday. The body of 21-year-old Juan Rolland Jr. was found among debris picked up by a recycling truck, officers said. Police do not believe this case is a...
North Tulsa man pleads for traffic safety improvements from city council
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A north Tulsa man is pushing for traffic safety improvements in front of the Tulsa City Council. James Johnson is on a mission. "This is a public nuisance," he said. For months he's been raising the alarm about accidents that have been happening near his...
2 dead after collision with tractor-trailer on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people are dead after a driver crashed into a tractor-trailer on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Tulsa woman Sarah Ready, 29, was driving an Infiniti sedan with two passengers heading eastbound when she made an unsafe...
Tulsa organizations examine racial disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Youth Services of Tulsa and Tulsa Dream Center in partnership with the Georgetown Center for Juvenile Justice Reform released a report on Wednesday that examines the disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system. The report found that Black youth in Tulsa are arrested at five...
Game wardens searching for suspect after deer illegally poached at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens are asking for information after a deer was illegally poached at Turkey Mountain over the weekend. Hunting is prohibited in Tulsa Parks under the City of Tulsa's Code of Ordinances and punishable by up to 90 days in jail. "It's an...
Brand new fire engine delivered to Tulsa International Airport
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A brand new fire engine was delivered to Tulsa International Airport on Monday. They say this one will replace a 1992 E-One Titan truck. TIA also says the engine is not red like traditional firetrucks people may see on the street because the Federal Aviation Administration requires airport fire engines to be painted lime-yellow for higher visibility.
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said one person died Tuesday evening. On Nov. 29 around 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched near 51st and Sheridan for an injury crash involving a motorcycle and minivan. While officers were en route, dispatch notified them that citizens were attempting to perform life-saving...
74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 74-year-old Broken Arrow woman died after a crash involving a semi in Creek County Wednesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on eastbound Turner Turnpike near Depew. Betty Turner, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff after...
Woman arrested, accused of breaking into apartment, locking chain locks on doors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of breaking into two apartments. On Nov. 26, officers said they responded to a burglary in progress at an apartment near 91st and Riverside. The victim told police she was in the process of moving and came back to...
