TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You won't have to go to the North Pole to see reindeer this season. The Tulsa Zoo will have reindeer for guests to meet starting December 3. The reindeer will be available to guests at no additional cost from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 17.

TULSA, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO