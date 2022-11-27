Read full article on original website
Oregon health experts: Get 2 shots of mpox vaccine amid rise in cases
Oregon health officials are urging people to stay vigilant and get two doses of the vaccine for mpox — formerly known as monkeypox or hMPXV — after a recent uptick in cases of the virus. "While the number of new mpox cases in Oregon has been on a...
Illinois legislators and advocates push for resources to address fentanyl overdoses
(The Center Square) – State lawmakers and advocates are pushing for more awareness and resources to address the dangers of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can harm someone just by the touch. The precursors for the drug has origins in China and has been found to be trafficked across the United States' southern border with Mexico.
To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 'baby bonds'
Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couch surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
Prosecutors ask judge to toss lawsuit challenging Wisconsin abortion ban
Three district attorneys named in Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's lawsuit against the state's more than 170-year-old abortion ban have asked a Dane County judge to reject the lawsuit, alleging that Kaul does not have standing to bring the matter against the elected prosecutors. The separate responses were filed Wednesday...
One person killed at west Omaha construction site
One person was killed Wednesday at a construction site in west Omaha. Tracy Baslee, 56, of Davey was fatally injured around 11:30 a.m. when a bucket connected to a backhoe detached and fell on him near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive. Construction workers were trying to connect two pipes on the side of the road when the accident occurred, a police spokesman said.
Washington Policy Center brings on new transportation, Eastern Washington heads
(The Center Square) – The free market think tank Washington Policy Center has made two new hires: Charles Prestrud as the director of the organization’s Cole Center for Transportation and Sean O’Brien (pictured above) as its Eastern Washington director. Prestrud, a Seattle native and University of Washington...
Virginia hemp panel suggests tougher rules on unregulated THC products
An image of a Delta-8 THC product included in a presentation to a state hemp task force by the Blue Ridge Poison Center. A state task force studying the rise of unregulated cannabis products in Virginia is recommending stricter rules for businesses selling hemp-based hemp-based delta-8 THC products that technically aren’t marijuana but produce a similar high when eaten or smoked.
Governor Gordon Announces the 2023 Annual Prayer Breakfast
Governor Mark Gordon invites the public to attend the 2023 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast featuring keynote speaker Anne Beiler, founder of Auntie Anne’s, the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise. A longstanding tradition spanning more than 70 years, the Governor's Prayer Breakfast will take place at 6:30 am on February 15th, 2023 at Little America Hotel and Resort.
South Dakota residents question 17.9% electricity rate increase
(The Center Square) - South Dakota residents questioned the need for an increase in their electricity rates by a company investing more than $1 billion in wind generation. Xcel Energy is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of...
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker to dine with France's president; Obama historical marker at Old State Capitol
Five people are dead in what police are describing as a murder-suicide. The bodies were found Wednesday at a home in Buffalo Grove after officers went to the home for a wellness check. According to neighbors, a husband and wife, a grandmother and two elementary school children resided in the house. Police believe it was a domestic situation and the public is in no danger.
North Carolina charter schools show fifth-highest enrollment gains nationally
(The Center Square) — North Carolina's charter schools had the fifth-highest enrollment gains in the nation during the pandemic, according to new research from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. The November report shows charter school enrollment in North Carolina increased by 8,528 students between the 2019-20 and...
Pillen names committee to study Nebraska school finance reform
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced a new committee that will study how to update and reform Nebraska's school state aid formula. The School Finance Reform Committee includes state senators, school administrators, organizations representing school board members and several farm advocacy groups. In a statement, Pillen said the committee would look for...
Missouri auditor's cybersecurity report doesn't address data on public-facing websites
(The Center Square) – Local governments can safeguard electronic data from hacking, theft and other disruptions by focusing on four areas, according to a report published by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. However, one area not addressed in Galloway's report was auditing or reviewing how data is available through...
Execution date set for Texas man convicted of killing Telford inmate
TEXARKANA, Texas – An execution date has been set for a man currently on Texas death row for murdering another inmate at the Telford Unit in Bowie County. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, was in a group of men that strangled to death a 47-year-old inmate in his cell on July 11, 1997.
Arkansas Department of Health releases new Influenza report
For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet. Since Oct. 2, over 11,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by healthcare providers. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.
New strategic plan would bolster Mississippi’s defense industry
(The Center Square) – Growing Mississippi’s defense economy is the focus of a new strategic plan. The Governor’s Office of Military Affairs, Gov. Tate Reeves announced, is working in conjunction with the Mississippi Defense Initiative and the University of Southern Mississippi on a plan to grow and strengthen the state’s defense economy.
What now for Newsom’s oil profits tax? | Dan Walters
For several months, Gov. Gavin Newsom has waged a war of words on California’s petroleum industry, accusing it of price-gouging and asking the Legislature to impose a tax on its soaring profits. “Big oil is ripping people off at the pump, and they’re making more in profits off of...
Here's a list of upcoming Christmas and Holiday events this weekend
The holidays are jammed packed this season in the Victor Valley. Here's a list of what holiday festivities are happening in your neighborhood this weekend. The City of Adelanto’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is planned from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Adelanto City Hall. There will be visits with Santa, Christmas caroling, and refreshments.
Unsettled weather heading into the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two warm fronts and a cold front are forecast to pass through the ArkLaTex between Friday and Sunday. Rain is possible with these boundaries. Here is the forecast timeline:. A warm front moves into Toledo Bend on Friday morning. Patchy drizzle and a few showers are possible...
FCC offers broadband access map for consideration
Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson said Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission has released a new broadband access map. Carson called it a tool that will be integral in ensuring the commonwealth receives sufficient federal funding to ensure high-speed internet access for all Pennsylvanians. “This map is...
