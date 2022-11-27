Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Orange
Syracuse women’s lacrosse announces 2023 schedule
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse women’s lacrosse released its schedule for the 2023 season Thursday. The Orange will open the year against Northwestern and Maryland, who both made the Final Four in last year’s NCAA Tournament. SU lost to the Wildcats in the NCAA quarterfinals 15-4 in 2022, and last played the Terrapins in 2020, winning 10-5.
Daily Orange
Syracuse men’s lacrosse releases 15-game 2023 schedule
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse men’s lacrosse announced its 15-game regular season schedule for 2023, where it will face four 2022 NCAA Tournament teams and play six Atlantic Coast Conference games. The Orange come off a 4-10 season, the most losses in a year in program history and their worst season , as head coach Gary Gait enters his second year in charge of the men’s program.
Daily Orange
Smith: Syracuse’s November woes persist because of lack of depth, discipline
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Garrett Shrader’s kneel at the end of Syracuse’s win over Boston College Saturday snapped a streak. And it wasn’t a pretty one. The last time the Orange won a November...
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s 87-78 loss to Purdue: Teisha Hyman dominates, depth struggles
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The first time Syracuse played a Big Ten opponent this year, the Orange coughed up a huge double-digit lead that lasted up until the midpoint of the third quarter. A fourth quarter collapse led to its first loss of the season, falling to Penn State 82-69.
Daily Orange
Film Review: How Syracuse snapped its losing streak in 4th quarter comeback
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse did just enough on Saturday to earn its first winning season in four years. After Boston College’s opening drive in the fourth quarter, the Orange’s deficit increased to 11 points. But 224 yards of total offense, four touchdowns and a crucial turnover helped SU fight back in a 32-23 win, ending a five-game losing streak to finish the regular season 7-5.
Daily Orange
Lack of secondary scoring hurts Syracuse in thrashing against No. 16 Illinois
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. It was a three-minute, 36-second stretch midway through the second half that sealed Syracuse’s fate Tuesday night at No. 16 Illinois. The Fighting Illini, already up 11 with eight minutes left, hit a...
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s former top receiver Courtney Jackson enters transfer portal
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse wide receiver Courtney Jackson announced on Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal via Twitter. Despite being a graduate student next year, he will have two years of eligibility left due to the extra year the NCAA granted to athletes following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daily Orange
What to know about Purdue before Syracuse’s final ACC/Big Ten challenge
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse already had some experience against a Big Ten opponent this season, and it didn’t end well. The Orange held a 21-point lead two minutes into the third quarter, but still lost by double digits after Penn State outscored them 37-14 in the fourth quarter. Following the 82-69 loss to the Nittany Lions, SU rebounded with a home win over Buckell.
Daily Orange
What to know about Syracuse’s Elite 8 opponent Vermont
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Giona Leibold’s 83rd-minute goal against Cornell gave Syracuse a spot in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015 — the year the Orange advanced to the Final Four. Both two tournament wins this year have been one-goal matches with clutch goals at the end of regulation or in overtime.
Daily Orange
‘We got a lesson’: Mintz, Girard combine for 3-of-19 shooting in 73-44 loss to No. 16 Illinois
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. It didn’t matter that No. 16 Illinois came out flat, unable to score for the first two and a half minutes. Head coach Jim Boeheim called them one of the best offensive teams Syracuse is going to play. SU could play defense for only so long, even if Illinois finished the game shooting 35.8% from the field and 11-for-39 on 3-pointers.
Daily Orange
Large franchises like Popeyes are harming local Syracuse businesses
I won’t lie, I joined the mass of Syracuse University students who flocked to the newest addition to the Marshall Street storefronts — Popeye’s — soon after its opening in early November. With its sign emblazoned in Syracuse orange, and fried chicken that will no doubt be a late-night fixture for many students, the restaurant will definitely be a hit. But it’s important to consider the effect that companies like Popeye’s have on local businesses in Syracuse.
Daily Orange
Josh Walls highlights women of color in SU community with Black and Gold pageant
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. When Josh Walls was growing up in Philadelphia, he loved watching “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The award-winning TV show was a source of entertainment for many people, but for Walls, it was something more — the inspiration for his lifelong dream of attending law school.
Daily Orange
Support The Daily Orange on Giving Tuesday
The Daily Orange has always been a learning institution for students and a tool for the community. The student staff represents the heart of The D.O., providing essential journalism to Syracuse University and the city that surrounds it. As the year comes to a close and we take stock of...
Daily Orange
Student organizations struggle to manage fiscal obstacles with new tier system
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Senior Simone Bellot has yet to see a student organization experience a large increase in access to funding in her four years at Syracuse University. Four “funding tiers” dictate how much money the over 300...
Daily Orange
Advocates aim to reinvent area around Shoppingtown Mall into sustainable space
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Dennis Payne remembers long lines in every store during Christmas time at the Shoppingtown Mall. But as the years went on, Payne, chair of the DeWitt Advisory Conservation Commission, watched the local hotspot...
Comments / 0