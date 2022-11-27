In the program’s third year, the city of Durham is setting aside $2.4 million for residents to spend as they please. The initiative, known as participatory budgeting (PB), is a way for residents ages 13 and older to have direct influence on deciding how a portion of the public budget should be spent. The goal of the participatory budget, according to its website, is to increase “engagement in diverse populations while educating the public about local government processes.”

