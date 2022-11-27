ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronicle

Poor second-half outing mars Duke women's basketball's runaway win against Northwestern

Women’s college basketball games are played over the course of four quarters. On a chilly Thursday evening in Durham, Duke seemed to forget about the latter pair of frames. After jumping out to a 20-point lead at halftime and at one point extending that margin to 29, the Blue Devils imploded, blowing much of their lead to take the victory 66-50 against a relatively weak Northwestern squad.
Chronicle

Duke indoor track and field 2022-23 season preview

One word that head coach Shawn Wilbourn uses to describe this year’s Duke team is “talented.”. Coming off of an indoor season for the books—one in which the women’s team claimed the title of ACC champions while the men’s team placed a respectable seventh—Duke is ready for another run around the indoor track.
Chronicle

Duke football head coach Mike Elko named ACC Coach of the Year

It’s official: Mike Elko is the ACC Coach of the Year. Duke’s first-year head coach was announced as the winner of the award Thursday afternoon after leading the Blue Devils to finish 8-4 overall and 5-3 in conference play. After a two-year 5-18 stretch for Duke, Elko’s success in his debut season stands among the most significant turnarounds in program history.
Chronicle

5 things to know before Duke women's basketball hosts Northwestern for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Entering on a three-win streak, Northwestern heads to Cameron Indoor Stadium Thursday for a 5 p.m. matchup against the Blue Devils. This will be Duke’s first game following the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, where the team lost in a first-round matchup against UConn before redeeming itself Sunday against Oregon State. Here are five things to know heading into Duke’s game against Northwestern.
Chronicle

Barton headlines Duke football's 4 All-ACC Team selections, 5 honorable mentions

After finishing their regular season with a statement win against Wake Forest Sunday, the Blue Devils continued their miraculous turnaround season Tuesday afternoon by receiving nine All-ACC honors. Offensive tackle Graham Barton headlines the list as Duke's only First-Team selection. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound junior received the honor after leading an...
Chronicle

Cameron Chronicles Season 6, Episode 4: 'Feast Week Leftovers'

The Blue Devils were the runners-up at the Phil Knight Legacy event, but questions still surround this team. Duke, which dropped to 17th in the latest AP Poll, went 2-1 in Portland, Ore., escaping against unranked Oregon State and Xavier and getting trounced by 19 points against now-No. 5 Purdue. With the Blue Devils now gearing up to host No. 25 Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday, Cameron Chronicles co-hosts Max Rego and Alex Jackson, along with women's basketball beat writer Em Adler, recap the weekend and look ahead.
Chronicle

Durham participatory budgeting enters third year with $2.4 million for residents to spend

In the program’s third year, the city of Durham is setting aside $2.4 million for residents to spend as they please. The initiative, known as participatory budgeting (PB), is a way for residents ages 13 and older to have direct influence on deciding how a portion of the public budget should be spent. The goal of the participatory budget, according to its website, is to increase “engagement in diverse populations while educating the public about local government processes.”
Chronicle

Duke Global Health Institute course teaches surgery systems across borders

The Duke Global Health Institute’s hybrid course teaches students both at Duke and in Rwanda about how health systems can address the lack of access to surgery in low and middle-income countries. Titled “Global Surgical Care,” the course draws in a diverse group of students, including undergraduates, clinical trainees...
WBTW News13

Family of victim speaks out following crash in North Carolina

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping and praying for Mark Ramey’s speedy recovery after he and his children were involved in a car crash Monday afternoon in Reidsville. Mark Ramey and his two children, 8-year-old Mia and 9-year-old Mark Wayne, were driving from school northbound on Freeway Drive when a Dodge Ram driving […]
