housebeautiful.com

Take a Look at the White House's 2022 Christmas Decorations

You weren't the only one who spent Thanksgiving weekend selecting the perfect Christmas tree, pulling decorations out of storage, and, yes, decking the halls with boughs of holly. This morning, Dr. Jill Biden took to Instagram to share White House's 2022 Christmas decorations with her 4.3 million followers. Admittedly, decorating the 54,900-square-foot landmark is no easy feat, but the First Lady didn't have to look far for inspiration. With the theme of "We the People"—yes, the first three words in the Constitution's Preamble—this year's motif emphasizes the power of community.
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEW HOPE, PA
pethelpful.com

Little Chihuahua's Reaction to the Christmas Tree Is Total Cuteness Overload

As Thanksgiving draws ever closer, the age-old question returns: is it too early to decorate for Christmas? Toby the Chihuahua thinks not! As you'll likely conclude from his adorable viral TikTok video, November may not be early enough to keep this pup satisfied year-round. @TeenyToby is known for his cozy...
WanderWisdom

Video Tour of Tiniest Cabin on 'Norwegian Prima' Is Just Too Cute

Due to the recent launch of their newest cruise liner, the Prima, Norwegian Cruise Lines has been running the media circuit and taking over the cruising section of TikTok. We've seen some of the ship's many amazing attractions, and gotten a peek inside their high-end suites. But what about solo travelers who may want to experience the Prima on a microbudget?

