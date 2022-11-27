You weren't the only one who spent Thanksgiving weekend selecting the perfect Christmas tree, pulling decorations out of storage, and, yes, decking the halls with boughs of holly. This morning, Dr. Jill Biden took to Instagram to share White House's 2022 Christmas decorations with her 4.3 million followers. Admittedly, decorating the 54,900-square-foot landmark is no easy feat, but the First Lady didn't have to look far for inspiration. With the theme of "We the People"—yes, the first three words in the Constitution's Preamble—this year's motif emphasizes the power of community.

