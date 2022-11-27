Read full article on original website
My sympathy for family and friends of the deceased, and prayers for recovery of the injured passenger.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wyoming (Wyming, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Wyoming on Wednesday. The crash happened at Freeman Avenue and Chicago Drive in Kent County at around 10:10 p.m. Officials confirmed that two cars were involved in the collision.
Police: Man shot by relative near Kalamazoo
A man was shot by a relative near Kalamazoo on Thursday, police say.
Dispatch: Several people hurt in crash in Wyoming
Several people were hurt in a crash in Wyoming on Wednesday, officials say.
GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers
A murder suspect died after what the Grand Rapids police chief called a "running gun battle" with officers Thursday.
Homicide suspect dead after shootout with GRPD on city's southeast side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a wanted homicide suspect is dead after a shootout with police that spanned multiple blocks Thursday afternoon. Police say that six officers responded to a tip from Silent Observer involving a homicide suspect on Thursday. Earlier this week, law...
Dispatch: 'Several' hospitalized after crash in Wyoming
Several people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a multi-car crash in Wyoming. The extent of their injuries remains unclear.
Body of missing Leighton Township man found in Ottawa County
LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released a tragic update to a missing person case out of Leighton Township. Avel T. Martinez, 42, was reported missing last week. Ottawa County deputies found Martinez dead by the lakeshore on Monday, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. We're told...
Body of missing Allegan Co. man found in Ottawa Co.
The body of a man who was reported missing out of Allegan County was found near the lakeshore in Park Township, deputies said.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Allegan County (Allegan County, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Allegan County on Saturday morning. The accident happened in Saugatuck Township, close to Old Allegan Road, on southbound I-196 at around 9:50 a.m.
Search teams back out Thursday to find missing 69-year-old Wyoming man
Police and search teams were back out on the ground Thursday looking for a 69-year-old Wyoming man whose family hasn't seen him since the morning of November 21.
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
Driver in deadly Make-A-Wish bicycle crash arraigned in court
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer. She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in...
'I heard gunshots': Neighbors, school on high alert after man killed in shootout
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — An officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon put a neighborhood and school on lock down. “I was playing music, and then I heard gunshots,” said a young teen who lives nearby. Just before noon, 30-year-old Patrick Jones, who was also a fugitive, was pronounced dead in...
1 Woman Dead After Single Vehicle Accident In (Allegan County, MI)
Police believe that a woman from Plainwell died after her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree in Allegan County. The motor vehicle accident is reported to have taken place on Saturday. Allegan County sheriff’s declined to comment on the woman’s identity, pending notification to the next of kin. Status reports state that the Police initially responded to a 2:23 p.m. call about a crash on M-40 Highway.
Man wanted on multiple felony charges arrested by Muskegon County Sheriff's Office
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they have apprehended a man who's been on the run since mid November. Randy Rinard, 45, was wanted on multiple felony charges and was considered armed and dangerous after assaulting an officer at a gas station on Nov. 12.
Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman to retire spring 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Shea Lehman has announced he will retire this spring. The city of Grand Rapids says Chief Lehman joined the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) in 2016 after spending 29 years with the Aurora Fire Department in Illinois. In that time,...
Deputies seek mother, 4-year-old in Alpine Twp. parental kidnapping
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they call a parental kidnapping out of Alpine Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin is “a non-custodial mother” to 4-year-old Zora Armstrong. We’re told Laquita brought her daughter to a shopping area on...
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
Man dies in accidental Grand River drowning, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The death of man whose body was discovered in the Grand River Nov. 11 was ruled to be an accidental drowning, according to the Kent County Medical Examiner Tuesday. Hardy identified: Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say. A fisherman called 9-1-1...
