Aggies go toe to toe with #5 LSU in first half, lead the Tigers 17-10

The Aggies forgettable 2022 season is coming to an end Saturday night, with an opportunity to end LSU’s hopes for a national title. Through the first half, it’s gone as well as you can imagine.

With close to their full complement of offensive talent available for the first time all season, Jimbo Fishers’ offense is showing promise. Quarterback Conner Weigman has connected with Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad, and Donovan Green, and running back Devon Achane has been terrific, gaining 120 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Aggies offense gave up a couple of long drives of their own, but they got a couple of important stops, including shutting down an LSU two minute drive at the end of the half.

You have to believe that when Jimbo Fisher imagined his 2022 offense before the season this is close to what he imagined.

If A&M can continue this in the second half, they’ll have a chance to pull off a huge upset.

