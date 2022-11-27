ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

North Star Advocacy Center’s Lemar is named the Grinch

The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced Cindy Lemar as the winner of its Grinch Contest to kick-off a Very Merryville Christmas. This year’s voting total of $2,446.02 goes to Lemar’s nonprofit, the North Star Advocacy Center. Grinch Cindy made her public debut November 28 at Makers’ Monday...
MARYVILLE, MO
Health dept to finish year with strong finances

During the November 16 Nodaway County Health Center board meeting, Administrator Tom Patterson reviewed the budget. The health center has received less income than the budget for the year due to not needing and receiving COVID-19 funds compared to the previous year. Expenses are also less than the budgeted amount because of less COVID-19 expenses. The health center will finish the year with approximately $75,000 in reserve.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Santa will make appearances throughout Nodaway County

After the Maryville Christmas Parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with children at the Pocket Park shelter, Main and Third Streets, Friday, December 2. South Nodaway PTO Santa visit at the old MoDOT Building with arrival at 3:30 pm, Sunday, December 4. Freewill donation soups, including chili and chicken and noodles with cinnamon rolls. There will be a children’s table with fun activities.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
November 22, 2022

Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Chris Burns, associate commissioner, and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Spoofhound boys open season with a win

The Maryville Spoofhound Boys Basketball Team defeated Platte County 83 – 73 to start their season at the Savannah Tournament November 29. It was a back-and-forth first half, with the game being tied 14 – 14 at the end of the first quarter. Platte County was able to jump out to a lead in the second quarter, going up 36 – 31 at half. It was a different story in the third quarter however, as Maryville was able to flip the script, taking a 60 – 54 lead into the final period of play. The team never relinquished the lead again, and Senior Keaton Stone was able to put the exclamation point on the victory, finishing off an alley-oop late in the fourth quarter.
MARYVILLE, MO

