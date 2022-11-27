'I'm proud of our kids.' Lawrenceburg falls short in IHSAA 3A state final, 34-14

INDIANAPOLIS – Lawrenceburg’s stout defense, ranked first in all of Indiana football in allowing just over six points per game, put the Tigers in position to win a state championship with one quarter to go against a potent offense from Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.

Trailing 17-14 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Lawrenceburg had Chatard backed up on third-and-24 from the Lawrenceburg 40-yard line. A stop there, and the Tigers would get the ball back down three points.

Instead, senior Drew VanVleet, one of the top quarterbacks in Indiana, fired a pass over the middle to junior Colin Guy, who made a leaping catch for a first down at the Lawrenceburg 15.

On the next play, junior Riley Kinnett ran up the middle for a 15-yard touchdown. The PAT put the Tigers down 10 at 24-14, and the Trojans overwhelmed the Tigers from there to win 34-14 in the Class 3A championship of the Indiana High School Athletic Association state football finals.

Lawrenceburg missed out on its third state title all-time, which would have been its first in 44 years, 1978. Lawrenceburg was last in the state final in 2016, losing there and today was its sixth trip to the championship.

“I’m proud of our kids, proud of our program,” Lawrenceburg head coach Ryan Knigga said. “I said in 2016 that we would be back, and we are. That’s a credit to everyone who’s been here before that helped build this. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys, our coaches the community who came out here to support us.”

A big part of the season and the state-title experience was Brady Gabbard, a Lawrenceburg football player who died of kidney cancer in July 2021.

Gabbard would have been a junior this season. His name was on the Lawrenceburg roster and his mother, Jennifer, represented him in the line of players as they accepted their medals and posed for a picture with their state runner-up trophy. Jennifer carried a poster with his picture on it.

“It was very important we bring her out and when his name was called, that she be there to get that medal,” Knigga said. “We keep his name on our roster and we’ll do that until he graduates. His locker is still intact in our locker room. He’s a feisty little fellow, a good football player, a good kid. Our junior class really has a tight bond with him. We try to do everything we can to keep his name and his memory going forward.”

On the other sideline, Chatard extended its state record with its 16th state championship, third in the last four years. The Trojans have only lost once in a state final.

VanVleet came in averaging 200 yards passing per game with 28 touchdowns against only five interceptions. Lawrenceburg limited him to 133 yards passing, but he completed 16-of-20 passes including some clutch plays in the second half.

Lawrenceburg rushed for 225 yards in the game. Junior Teagan Bennett rushed for 124 yards, and senior Alex Witte rushed for 108 and a touchdown. The duo combined this season for 2,826 yards on the ground and 37 TDs.

“The guys up front were doing their jobs,” Knigga said. “Great game plans by the offensive staff. Give credit to our kids. Those were hard-earned yards. When you can get two guys over 1,000 yards, that’s a good year.”

Ultimately, they couldn’t stop Chatard from controlling the fourth quarter.

Lawrenceburg got the ball back down 24-14. Guy intercepted a Logan Ahaus pass, returning it 24 yards to the Lawrenceburg 10. The Trojans committed two penalties after that and the Tigers defended a pass in the endzone, forcing Chatard into Jasper Chapman’s second field goal of the game, and Lawrenceburg trailed 27-14 with 8:22 to go.

On Lawrenceburg’s next drive, Chatard junior Ryan Keating made a diving interception at the Lawrenceburg 39, getting a foot down inbounds as he stretched to grab the pass.

Chatard made the Tigers pay right away on a 31-yard TD run by Riley Kinnett and led 34-14 with 6:07 to go.

Ahaus, a first-year starter who replaced all-time leading passer Garrett Yoon at QB, threw for over 1,100 yards and 11 TDs this year.

“That happens,” Knigga said. “We’re trying to make plays, and when you do that you live with the result. Our running game was great, but at some point, you got to throw the football. We tried that and it didn’t turn out for us, but that’s OK. When you’re at the state, turnovers are not good, but Logan is going to improve. He’s going to have a great offseason and he’s one of the reasons why we were here tonight.”

After losing 38-3 to yesterday’s 4A state champion East Central in the season opener, the Tigers had allowed only 47 points total in their 13-game winning streak since, including a string of six shutouts during the regular season.

They were ready for a diverse and potent Chatard attack, which had four receivers with 49 or more catches and eight players overall with five or more touchdowns.

After Chatard scored fairly easily on its first drive, the Lawrenceburg defense allowed only 41 total yards the rest of the half, with three sacks and a key interception late in the half.

Lawrenceburg took the opening kickoff and went 71 yards in 10 plays for a TD. Ahaus completed passes to Noah Knigga and Brennan Bushman on third down on the drive. The pass to Bushman was a 13-yard strike on third-and-8 from the Chatard 44.

On the next play, Witte ran off right tackle and sprinted untouched for a 31-yard touchdown, and Lawrence led 7-0 with 6:34 to go in the first quarter.

Chatard struck back quickly on an eight-play, 61-yard drive that took 2:29, and it was tied at 7-7.

On the Tigers’ next drive, they decided to go for it and fourth-and-2 from their own 40. That turned disastrous as Lawrenceburg fumbled the snap and Chatard took over at the Tigers’ 39.

The Lawrenceburg defense responded. Noah Knigga posted his first of two sacks for the half, and Jake Pierce stuffed the runner for a loss.

On fourth-and-10 from the Lawrenceburg 39, VanVleet scrambled for a 10-yard run. Chatard drove down to the Tigers’ 15, but tackles for loss by Knigga and Witte forced Chatard into Chapman’s first field goal. Chapman connected from 37, and Chatard led 10-7 with 9:55 to go in the half.

“I’m very proud of our defense,” Knigga said. “Chatard is a really good team. They can throw the ball. Give credit to them, they made some nice adjustments at halftime.”

Bennett had a big drive on Lawrenceburg’s next possession. He ran for 19 yards to the Chatard 34, then on third-and-7 from the Chatard 31, he ran off left tackle 21 yards to the 10.

Lawrenceburg faced third-and-goal from the 7. Ahaus found Bushman open at the goal line for a 7-yard touchdown and Ahaus’ third completion on third down in the half.

Bushman only had 12 catches for the year going in.

The Tigers’ defense came up big again at the end of the half.

Witte brought down VanVleet for an 11-yard sack, Lawrenceburg’s third of the half. Chatard punted, with Aiden Duncan kicking it to the Lawrenceburg 3, where the ball was downed.

On third down, Witte fumbled the ball to the Trojans at Lawrenceburg’s 11. On the next play, Lawrenceburg senior Niko Ferreira stepped in front of the receiver and intercepted VanVleet at the Lawrenceburg 4. The Tigers led 14-10 at halftime.

Bennett rushed for 69 yards in the half and Witte 52.

Chatard took the lead midway through the third quarter after Guy intercepted Ahaus at midfield, as Ahaus threw while being hit by lineman Matthew Woods.

Guy had an 18-yard reception right after that. Chatard scored on fourth down and four from the Lawrenceburg 10. VanVleet found senior Noah Dudik open in the endzone, and the PAT gave Chatard a 17-14 lead with 6:24 to go in the third period.

On the Tigers’ next drive, Witte had a 17-yard run and Bennett a 21-yard run. Bennett was stuffed for a 4-yard loss on the next play, and a pass on third-and-14 went incomplete. Lawrenceburg had Ryan Hinthorne attempt a 46-yard field goal that missed, and Lawrenceburg trailed 17-14 with three minutes to go in the third quarter.

On Chatard’s next drive, VanVleet connected with Dudik on another fourth-down conversion, completing a pass on fourth-and-4 from the Lawrenceburg 35, gaining 9 yards to the 26.

Noah Knigga’s third sack of the game forced Chatard into that crucial third-and-24 situation at the Lawrenceburg 40 to begin the fourth quarter.

"Anytime you give up a play like that, that doesn’t help," Knigga said. "We just weren't able to get off the field tonight, but give credit to Chatard. They made some plays."

Jake Pierce led the Tigers with 11 tackles, including two for loss. Ferreira had nine tackles and that interception. Lawrenceburg posted four sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Lawrenceburg has 15 seniors: Landon Bray, Alex Witte, Solomon Fisher, Sam Cornett, Mavrick Jessee, Brennan Bushman, Aiden Delatte, Chase Bradley, Aidan Hughes, Niko Ferreira, Elijah Freeman, Jake Pierce, Colton Roth, Rylan Erfman, Logan Lange and Waylon Lambert.

The Tigers return a core group of underclassmen to make another run.

“I’m going to remember how close they were able to take this group of guys and build them into a family,” Knigga said. “We lost a great class last year. A class that had high expectations and we just got knocked out in the regionals by good football teams. There were a lot of people who doubted us going in. Our seniors were able to pull this team together, and the brotherhood they built was truly amazing.”

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 34, Lawrenceburg 14

Lawrenceburg 7 7 0 0-14

Bishop Chatard 7 3 7 17-34

L – Witte 31 run (Hinthorne kick)

BC – Purichia 7 run (Chapman kick).

BC – Chapman 37 field goal

L – Bushman 7 pass from Ahaus (Hinthorne kick)

BC – Dudik 10 pass from VanVleet (Chapman kick)

BC – Kinnett 15 run (Chapman kick)

BC – Chapman 37 field goal

BC – Kinnett 31 run (Chapman kick)