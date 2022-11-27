ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces median home price declines from all-time high

By Gary Sandler
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Avhy4_0jOg6yiv00

October was a banner month for local new and existing single-family home values, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Las Cruces Association of Realtors. It was during the 10th month of the year that the single-family median sales price hit an all-time high of $300,000. While that is a laudable achievement by any measure, it appears October’s spike may have been an anomaly.

Our area’s median price began the year at $275,000 before declining to $271,278 in February. Between February and June, the median price increased by 9.7 percent to $297,500. Between June and September, the median price made an about-face and fell 7.4 percent to $275,356. After achieving our area’s record-setting median price of $300,000 in October, the median price of the single-family homes sold through the first 23 days of November dropped by 7.7 percent to $270,475. That number represents the lowest median price reported this year. The median is where half sold for more and half sold for less.

The LCAR report also included a recent history of the number of homes, townhomes and condos sold between Jan. 1 and Nov. 23. Through that date this year, 2,004 single-family homes and 125 condos and townhomes were reported sold. That’s down from 2,224 homes and 175 condos and townhomes reported sold during the same period in 2021.

When it comes to November-only sales through the 23rd day of the month, this year’s total of 90 single-family home and seven condo and townhome sales represents a 43.3 percent decline from the 160 home and 11 condo and townhome sales booked during the first 23-days of November 2021 and 36.2 percent below the 152 like-kind properties closed in October.

Since purchase agreements are signed 30 to 60 days prior to the actual closing dates, closed sales do not reflect the agreed-upon sales prices for contracts being signed today. The fact remains that values have been trending downward since June. Will November’s median sales price continue to follow that trend? We’ll know for sure when our November statistics are reported in early December.

See you at closing.

Gary Sandler is a full-time Realtor and president of Gary Sandler Inc., Realtors in Las Cruces. He loves to answer questions and can be reached at Gary@GarySandler.com or 575-642-2292.

Comments / 1

DesertKingKnows!
5d ago

It has! Where? Home prices in Cruces are ridiculously high!!!! Most of those home are not worth the asking price.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Highest-paying business jobs in El Paso

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in El Paso, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
EL PASO, TX
domino

Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023

Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County holding surplus auction in early December

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will be auctioning off surplus inventory online between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10 and is inviting the public to participate. Those interested in purchasing extra inventory can do so via the Public Surplus website beginning on Thursday. A press release states that the auctions are open to […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
lascruces.com

Las Cruces Chile Drop

The evenings are crisp and chilly, while the days are (mostly) warm. Sometimes it even snows. That’s winter in Las Cruces, for you. And as the old year winds down and a new year prepares to be launched, hardy Las Crucens flock to the Plaza de Las Cruces for the annual Las Cruces Chile Drop. Because, where New York City has its ball, and Atlanta has its peach, we’ve got our chile. The Las Cruces Chile Drop lights up downtown on the last day of the year, red or green, depending on the mood of the crowd. Accompanied by live music, food and merriment, the 9th Annual Las Cruces Chile Drop is a free event taking place this year on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Hal’s Hobby Warehouse, decades of putting smiles on Borderland faces

EL PASO, Texas- Hal’s Hobby Warehouse celebrates over four decades of business in the El Paso and Borderland area. From boats, trains and even tanks, Hal’s Hobby Warehouse has everything you are looking for. when it comes to miniature controlled vehicles. Carlos Priemer bought Hal’s Hobby Shop back...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
EL PASO, TX
desertexposure.com

What’s going on in DECEMBER?

Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1. Alamogordo/Otero County. Winter Wonderland 2022...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces

The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Border Report

El Paso, Juarez back in same time zone

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso and Juarez, Mexico, will no longer be in different time zones starting on Wednesday. The move not only will cut down on confusion among international travelers but also put Juarez manufacturing plants back in line with El Paso warehousing and transportation networks, border leaders said. “We are […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU basketball player Mike Peake comments publicly for first time since deadly November shooting

EDITOR'S NOTE: The original story stated that according to the Las Cruces Sun News, Mike Peake posted on his Facebook page after NMSU's victory against UTEP on Wednesday night. This is not true. Peake's message in the story was actually posted four days earlier. The original story follows below. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU The post NMSU basketball player Mike Peake comments publicly for first time since deadly November shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
macaronikid.com

Five Things That You Should Check Out In El Paso This Weekend!

10AM-4PM Friday 12/2- Sunday 12/4. This is an event that runs all weekend from Friday December second until Sunday December fourth. It showcases minerals, gems, and fossils and is a great time for the entire family. The Nutcracker. UTEP Magoffin Auditorium. 500 W University Ave. El Paso TX 79968. 7:30...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy