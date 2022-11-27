ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado teen dies trying to rescue friends from icy lake

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVCKj_0jOg6wxT00

A teenager died after he dove into an icy Colorado lake to try to rescue three friends.

Dyllan Whittenburg died on Thanksgiving, just one day after his 14th birthday, his family said.

Whittenburg’s family told CBS that he rushed to help his pals who had fallen through the ice on Crystal Lake in the Denver area Tuesday, but he became trapped under ice in the frigid waters.

“From our understanding, Dyllan saw there was an issue, and he just took off running from what everybody said and dove in the water,” his aunt, Yvonne Wenzel, said.

“Unfortunately Dyllan, he went under and nobody could find him fast enough to get him.”

Neighbors used hoses, extension cords and ropes to pull Dyllan’s friends, two girls and a boy, to shore, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

Dyllan was out farther than the others, where the lake “quickly drops off a shelf to 7 to 8 feet,” fire officials said, and had slipped beneath the ice.

A dive team eventually pulled Dllyan out of the water and took him to a local hospital. He spent his 14th birthday laying in a hospital bed and died the next day, two days after he had fallen into the lake.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating Dyllan’s death.

Previous 1 of 4 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1OTR_0jOg6wxT00
The lake drops as deep as 8 feet, fire officials said.
@annaleetaylor_
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1zhz_0jOg6wxT00
Dyllan became trapped under the ice.
@annaleetaylor_
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXZIk_0jOg6wxT00
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department is still investigating Dyllan's death.
@annaleetaylor_
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrXFF_0jOg6wxT00
Neighbors used hoses, extension cords and ropes to pull Dyllan's friends to shore.
@annaleetaylor_

The Roxborough community celebrated Dyllan’s life Thursday with a candle vigil at Crystal Lake and remembered the teen, who leaves three younger siblings behind, as a hero.

“He helped me through so much. Thick and thin,” said McKayla Weadick, a friend. “We were just like were always together. We have so many memories together.”

Dyllan’s parents sat along the lake’s shore as the community members released balloons in their son’s memory.

“He touched everybody. That kid was amazing,” his father said.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

United Furniture owner ‘disappeared’ after firing 2,700 workers: sources

The owner of United Furniture Industries — which last week fired 2,700 workers through texts and emails while they slept — has disappeared after squabbling with the company’s board and bankers over whether to file for bankruptcy, The Post has learned. David Belford, a wealthy Ohio businessman, has kept mum since the layoffs of his entire workforce in Mississippi, North Carolina and California in the days before Thanksgiving — despite efforts by lenders and lawyers representing axed workers to reach UFI, according to multiple sources. “No one has heard from the owner. He’s not returning anyone’s phone calls. It’s such a horrible...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
New York Post

Carnival passenger James Grimes reveals how he survived 20 hours overboard

The Alabama man who fell off a Carnival cruise ship and miraculously survived nearly 20 hours treading water says he fought off what he feared was a shark and ate floating bamboo as he desperately tried to stay afloat. James Michael Grimes told ABC News on Friday that he has no idea how he fell off the Carnival Valor ship and plunged into the shark-infested waters of the Gulf of Mexico the night of Nov. 23. The 28-year-old couldn’t recall how many drinks he had in the lead-up but denied being drunk, insisting the last thing he remembered was winning an air-guitar...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

New Jersey’s Matt Turner took unconventional road to World Cup

Nine years ago, Matt Turner gained viral notoriety for a gaffe against Iona as a walk-on goalkeeper at Fairfield University.  On Saturday, the New Jersey native will lead the United States men’s national team into the World Cup knockout stage against the Netherlands with two shutouts already under his belt after three group-stage matches.  Turner may have taken an unconventional path to Qatar — not playing soccer until he was 14, being lightly recruited by colleges out of Park Ridge, N.J., and walking on at Fairfield, then starting his pro career as a third-string goalie in MLS — but the USMNT’s starting...
FAIRFIELD, CT
New York Post

California panel estimates $569 billion in reparations is owed to black residents

A California task force studying the long-term effects of slavery and systemic racism on black residents in the state has estimated a whopping $569 billion in reparations is owed to the descendants of enslaved people, according to a report. The nine-member panel concluded that black Californians whose ancestors were in the US in the 19th century are due $223,200 each due to housing discrimination practices utilized from 1933 to 1977, the New York Times reported. The work of the Reparations Task Force, which was created by legislation Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in 2020 — and the potential payouts –represent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Florida may reverse Disney crackdown over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ flap: report

Florida legislators are reportedly eyeing a compromise that would allow Disney to maintain its special tax status within the state – potentially settling a months-long flap over the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. State lawmakers are said to be crafting terms that would allow Disney to retain the ability to tax itself within its Reedy Creek Improvement District. The revised deal would “keep the arrangement largely in place with a few modifications,” the Financial Times reported, citing sources who have been briefed on the plan. Bob Iger’s shock return as Disney CEO last month is expected to pave the way for a...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Biden wants to bump Iowa, make South Carolina the first primary state

President Biden has proposed a radical shakeup of the Democratic presidential nominating process that would make South Carolina the first primary state, bumping Iowa from the top spot.  The plan was announced by Democratic Party officials at a dinner Thursday in Washington, according to multiple reports. The drastic reorder would see South Carolina kickoff the 2024 Democratic presidential primaries on Feb. 6, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on Feb. 13. Georgia would come next on Feb. 20, and then Michigan on Feb. 27, according to Politico.  In a letter, the 80-year-old president cited the need for more diversity in the nominating process...
IOWA STATE
New York Post

Hochul was right to veto nonsense fentanyl bill — but real answers seem painfully far off

Gov. Kathy Hochul has finally made a correct public-safety call, vetoing a useless measure meant to stem the tide of fentanyl killing New Yorkers by . . . assembling a task force to mull over the issue. Fentanyl overdose deaths nationwide are up around 500% since 2015. In New York, some 78% of all overdose deaths are linked to fentanyl, and overdoses killed 1,223 people in the first half of last year, a massive rise over the same period in 2020.  So make no mistake: This is a crisis. And it demands real solutions, not a blue-ribbon panel. Need more evidence of just...
New York Post

‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 127: Must-Win Game For Giants Against Commanders feat. Andrew Thomas

Meaningful December football at MetLife Stadium. It’s been a while. The Giants’ matchup against the Commanders Sunday should be a playoff atmosphere between two division rivals duking it out for one of the final postseason spots in the NFC. The Commanders have won six of seven and Taylor Heinicke has them rolling. But the Giants have key players returning from injuries and that could be the big difference in their home building as they look to end their own losing streak. To preview the 7-4 Giants against the 7-5 Commanders, we bring you a new “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy