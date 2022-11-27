ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giving Machines open in downtown Denver for fourth year

By Courtney Fromm
DENVER (KDVR) – The 2022 Giving Machines , vending machines for charity are back in downtown Denver off of Larimer Street and 15th Street.

“We have eight charities in Denver involved and you can give anywhere from $5 to $50 dollars,” Craig McIlroy, the Chairman of the Giving Machine Organizing committee for Denver said Saturday.

The machines will be open 24/7 in Writer Square from Nov. 22 until Jan. 1.

This is the fourth year that Denver is one of 28 cities in 10 countries that has been selected as one of the Light the World Giving Machines locations.

5 local gift ideas for loved ones holiday season

“You swipe your card. You can run up to $3000 per swipe and everything you purchase spits out to the bottom of the machine like a sandwich and candy bar but you don’t take them out,” McIlroy said.

Once you make your donation you can print a receipt to take with you for your tax-deductible donation.

“We’ve raised $2 million over the last four years,” McIlroy said. “Denver, Colorado is a great unified community.”

The Giving Machines are an initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to emphasize that each one of us has the ability to serve and make a difference, one person at a time.

