ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff: Over 3,000 ballots cast on Rockdale County’s first day of early voting

By On Common Ground News
On Common Ground News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson host 15th Annual Tree Lighting

DECATUR, GA–DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson presented his 15th Annual Tree Lighting at the Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center in Decatur on Nov. 29. Community residents witnessed the lighting of the tree, atop of the building and enjoyed music before going inside for the Stepp Stewart’s Soulful Christmas musical performance. Afterward the performance, attendees enjoyed hot chocolate, apple cider and Christmas cookies.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Redan falls 20-6 to Harris County in second round of state playoffs

DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The Redan Lady Raiders picked up the only win for DeKalb County School District (DCSD) flag football teams in the first round of the state playoffs before dropping a 20-6 second round decision to Harris County on Tuesday night (Nov. 29) at Hallford Stadium. Redan opened the...
REDAN, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County to open warming centers Nov. 30, Dec. 1

DECATUR, GA– With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s, DeKalb County announced it will open warming centers for residents to use this week. Warming centers will be open in the following DeKalb County locations on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County libraries to host Doris K. Wells Heritage Festival honoring county’s first African-American librarian

DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The DeKalb County Public Library (DCPL) system will offer a smorgasbord of activities to celebrate the Doris K. Wells Heritage Festival honoring DeKalb’s first African-American librarian. The festival, which begins Dec. 1 and runs through Jan. 31, 2022, will feature more than 25 programs including music, dance, food, crafts, informational workshops and other activities for all ages at many of DeKalb’s library branches.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

MARTA to hold Veterans Career Fair Dec. 8

ATLANTA – MARTA will hold a veterans job fair on Thursday, Dec. 8, 1 until 5 p.m. at MARTA headquarters, located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. MARTA is offering a $3,000 sign on bonus for Journeyman Bus Technicians and Track Maintainers. WHAT:...
ATLANTA, GA
On Common Ground News

Section of Eldorado Drive NE to be closed Dec. 12

DECATUR, GA– Eldorado Drive NE, between Chrysler Drive N.E. and Renault Lane N.E., will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, through Monday, Dec. 26, to facilitate the point repair on a sanitary sewer line at 2340 Eldorado Drive NE. Road closure and...
DECATUR, GA
On Common Ground News

City of Atlanta to open warming center ahead of frigid weather

ATLANTA – The City of Atlanta will open an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures. The center will open tonight, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m., and remain open through Thursday, Dec. 1, 8 a.m. The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane N.W., Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy