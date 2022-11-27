Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff: Over 3,000 ballots cast on Rockdale County’s first day of early voting

Rockdale County is ranked No. 2 in the State of Georgia for the most percentage of voter turnout as of Nov. 28, Rockdale Elections Supervisor Cynthia Willingham stated. Voters are turning out in unprecedented numbers for the hotly-contested U.S. Senate race between Raphael Warnock(D) and Herschel Walker (Republican). On Monday,...

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO